How the drones of the DGT are monitored and fined, on video

The DGT shows us one more video of the work carried out by drones on Spanish roads. This is how they work today.

May 21, 2021 (08:50 CET)

Monitor, control and manage traffic. Those are the three goals that DGT drones, who meet a very specific function from the air. Beyond the sanctioning capacity of Pegasus helicopters, the DGT currently has up to 11 drones, of which only three can detect infractions. The rest, the other eight, are used to monitor and regulate traffic.

That, for now, because we have previously commented to you from Autopista.es that the Government already plans to acquire new drones in the very near future. They all have a high definition camera, they work in a radius of action of 500 meters, they have one operating altitude up to 120 meters and they can control what happens in a margin of up to 1 kilometer.

The #dronesDGT support the surveillance and management of traffic on our #roads from the air. To avoid behaviors that put us all at risk. Learn how they work👉 https://t.co/gVikrEX8jC #AVistaDeDron 👁️🎮 #ConviveYRespeta pic.twitter.com/wMXR2aX3cJ – Directorate General Traffic (@DGTes) May 19, 2021

The most common offenses that punish the operators who have these drones under their control are those who try protect the most vulnerable users of the road, such as pedestrians, cyclists or motorists. They also control distractions, such as using a mobile phone behind the wheel, or use of the belt and child restraint systems, as well as undue overtaking or the non-respect of the priorities of step.

In one of the last tweets of the DGT on Twitter that you have above you can see the latest video with which we can check how your drones work. “The drones support the surveillance and management of traffic on our roads from the air. To avoid behaviors that put us all at risk ”.

More videos of how the DGT drones operate.

