How the drivers reacted to the F1 2022 car

Although surely some image would have seen in the last weeks of the sketch that Formula 1 has presented this Thursday before the 2021 British GP, the drivers were enthusiastic about the look that the category will have from 2022.

The prototype of the car according to the rules for the 2022 season – the downforce will be reduced, the complexity of certain parts of the car and there will be a bet on cars that allow it to be followed more closely – looks “futuristic”, “interesting” and “incredible” according to some of the drivers on the current grid.

“It is interesting, it is very different from what we are used to. The most important thing is that we improve the competition, that we can compete closer to each other and if this is the way, I fully support it,” said Max Verstappen, leader of the World Championship. F1 2021.

“2022 will be a great challenge with a new car, a new era and if it allows us to follow each other and compete with each other as planned, it will be incredible for the fans and for the category,” added Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion.

For his part, Fernando Alonso, who returned to the category at the beginning of the year after two seasons pursuing other automotive challenges, said: “I think it looks good, it looks futuristic and we hope we will see better races, competing more closely and with tighter battles. “.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz was enthusiastic about the front area of ​​the car, less complex and with a “very aggressive” look.

“I really like the car from the front, how aggressive it looks and the style it has. Also, the rear wing looks more aggressive and very different from the current ones, simpler, which I hope will improve racing… I think it is. cool. “

“Well, I think it will change everything a lot. We have already tested it in the simulator and we can say that it is a very different car to drive. But it is cool, it looks aggressive and beautiful. Hopefully it will be fast and that it improves the racing, which is the most important thing. We’ll see how it goes, “added his partner, Charles Leclerc.

Daniel Ricciardo, on the other hand, stood out more at the rear, where a concave-shaped spoiler in the center attracts the eye.

“I like the rear, it looks very old school. It reminds me a lot of 2008, which is cool. The front is also very different, but I imagine that the more we see it, the more normal it will seem to us,” said the Australian from McLaren.

“As long as it is a competitive car and we have fun with it, it will be incredible,” he added, laconic after the theft suffered in the final of Euro 2020, Lando Norris.

Who expanded the most in those first bars of the presentation was George Russell, Williams driver and candidate for the second Mercedes seat for 2022.

“It looks pretty and exciting. Obviously, the idea behind these changes is a big gamble. But we have to wait for it to hit the asphalt. If it performs well as we expect and as the workgroup that designed it expects, we will have everything we want as drivers. There has been a lot of interest in making cars faster and faster, but now everyone wants one that allows us to push and compete close to each other. Overall it looks very exciting and the future looks good, “said the Englishman.

Other pilots like Giovinazzi, Gasly Y Stroll They agreed that the appearance is impressive and that they are eager to try it on the track.

“It looks very different compared to the cars today. But we will see what happens and hopefully we have what we want and we can compete closer to each other. It also seems a little smaller, but beautiful,” said the Italian Alfa Romeo.

“Yes, it is very exciting, it looks great. You can see how different it is and I am looking forward to seeing it in Pisa next year,” said the Frenchman from AphaTauri.

“It is different, without a doubt. It is more simplified, the area of ​​the bargeboards … and the area under the car that has become more complex now … Hopefully it will allow us to follow more closely,” corroborated the Canadian from Aston Martin.

Gallery: This is the F1 car for 2022 presented at Silverstone

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

