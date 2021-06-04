How the ‘Disappearance Mode’ and ‘See once’ of WhatsApp will work | Technology

These are the next three functionalities that are to fall on WhatsApp, and many of them will ensure our privacy.

Many changes are coming for the most popular messaging application of the moment, WhatsAppAnd in addition to the vaunted functionality of multi-device support, two new modes have also been announced that you’ll be able to take advantage of in a future update: the “disappear mode” and the “see once” mode.

Although the names already predict what these characteristics are about, thanks to Wabetainfo, who has been able to speak so much with the CEO of WhatsApp, Will cathcart, as with the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, we know the existence of some characteristics that are to fall.

Regarding the “disappearance mode” turns all our conversations into ephemeral.

By having this mode activated, all our conversations have an expiration date of 7 days, with which we will not have to worry about our privacy when that date passes because they will be directly deleted automatically.

The other way is to “see once”, which as you can imagine is when we send photos or videos that will self-destruct once the recipient has viewed them, very much in the style of the origins of Snapchat.

Another of the functionalities, and that we already knew, is support for multiple devices. Thanks to this, we will be allowed to connect up to four devices to the same WhatsApp account and best of all, it will not sacrifice end-to-end encryption. This feature will arrive in a public version in the next few months.