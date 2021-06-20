How the debate for a possible fourth stimulus check is progressing



A fourth stimulus check is an impractical option so far.

A recent comment from the senator Bernie sanders (Vermont) and the increase in signatures to a monthly financial aid petition of $ 2,000 dollars have kept the public debate alive for a fourth direct stimulus check to Americans, but the scenario is complicated for a project of this type.

The petition on Change.org started by Stephanie bonie, a restaurant in Denver, Colorado, already has more than 2.3 million signatures for Congress to approve monthly support to families, to face the crisis by COVID-19.

However, Congress does not report a specific project that sends monthly aid per person, much less a new round of support similar to the $ 1,400 US Rescue Plan (ARP).

One of the promoters of more aid is Senator Sanders, who at the beginning of the month returned to return to the importance of stimulus checks, since he considers that they contributed to lower financial instability by 43%, lack of food by 42% and anxiety and depression by 20%.

“Yes. The Government can and should continue to serve the needs of the working class, not just the 1%.Sanders said.

What stimulus checks meant for the American people:

⬇️ financial instability fell by 43%

⬇️ families’ food shortages fell by 42%

The White House has not spoken out in support of extra financial aid, but officials have tried to evade further questions by pointing out that the president’s administration Joe biden it is “open” to proposals.

“(President Biden) is happy to hear a variety of ideas about what would be most effective and what is most important to the advancement of the economy,” the spokeswoman said this month. Jen Psaki. “But he has also proposed what he believes will be the most effective in the short term to get people back to work, to get through this crucial period and also to make us more competitive in the long term.”

He previously noted that even if there is a proposal from Congress, these aid checks “are not free”, in reference to the cost they would represent for finances.

The issue is diluted as the date to distribute the Child Tax Credit approaches, since on July 15, families will be able to receive up to $ 3,600 for children under six years of age, and up to $ 3,000 for children between 6 and 17 years old.

President Biden has not responded to requests from more than 80 congressmen, including letters from Democratic representatives and senators, who consider even a fifth check viable for the poorest families.

The current priority of the Senate Majority Leader, Chuck schumer (New York), is the approval of President Biden’s $ 4 trillion economic package, which includes an infrastructure project and aid to families, but focused on children. The divisions in the bench have even complicated the application of the Reconciliation process, given the Republicans’ rejection of the president’s proposal.

Need more help?

Although the economy is advancing, the “official reopening” of the country is scheduled for July 4, when it is expected that 70 percent of adults will be vaccinated, which would reduce restrictions on all types of businesses.

Experts from different centers of economic and financial studies consider that direct aid to families has been essential to prop up the country’s economy during the pandemic, but it has also helped reduce poverty and maintaining direct aid could increase this impact.

The Urban institute estimated that another stimulus payment could reduce poverty by at least 6.4 percent in 2021.

“Direct cash payments are an essential tool that will boost economic security, boost consumer spending, accelerate recovery and promote certainty at all levels of government and the economy, for as long as it takes,” experts said. on continuous aid.

The Tax Policy Center suggests two additional stimulus checks, but targeting low-income people, which would help lift 28 million people out of poverty.