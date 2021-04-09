How the death of Prince Philip of Edinburgh affects the British monarchy

Elizabeth II and Philippe of Edinburgh, in 2018. (Photo: GTRES)

Prince Philip of Edinburgh has died this Friday at the age of 99. The consort of Queen Elizabeth II had been retired from public life since 2017 and that same year he abandoned his royal obligations, so his death will not alter monarchical activity in practice. Of course, he will go down in history as the oldest consort in the history of the British monarchy.

For decades he fulfilled the mission of accompanying his wife with such zeal that he fell ill in 2012, when he was about 91 years old, resisting the cold and the wind for an hour and a half in a river procession along the Thames that celebrated the sixtieth anniversary. of the accession to the throne of the queen.

In August 2017, he starred in his last solo act: a charity parade in front of Buckingham Palace in central London. That decision was a step backwards with which Prince Charles, his eldest son and heir to the throne, 68 years old, was given greater visibility, as well as Princes William and Henry.

Philippe of Edinburgh dies at … by El HuffPost

Felipe married Isabel when she was still a princess, in 1947. At that time he was a prince of Greece and Denmark, but without a throne or money: his only income was what he received from his pay in the Royal Navy. It was on March 2, 1948 that the Duke first represented the British monarchy by attending a boxing match at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Since then, he has attended thousands of official engagements, many of them as a companion to Elizabeth II and others alone, at the head of various non-profit organizations. The duke was patron, president or member of more than 780 organizations …

