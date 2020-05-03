coronavirus. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Says a basic show business cliche that” the show must go on “and never before in a historic moment awash in commonplaces in language, this precept came better for entertainment, an industry beaten roughly by the coronavirus.

In fact, a report from the Global Web Index indicates that online videos were the most consumed in generations Z (16-23 years old) and millennial (23-37 years old), with preferences of 51 and 41 percent, respectively.

In that scenario, there are two winners: Netflix and Disney Plus. On the side of the Los Gatos giant, the growth of the platform registered 15.77 million new subscribers, $ 5.8 trillion ($ 5.8 billion) in revenue and $ 1.6 dollars in earnings per share.

While studies of the Mickey mouse reached the figure of 50 million users in its first quarter of validity.

Other platforms appear, such as Quibi and his series experiment in vertical format and of very little duration.

The absence of movie theaters has gone back in time to bring us a 1950s attraction: drive-ins. In the United States, there are 350 of these establishments, but a larger opening is already foreseen, and in Germany 43 radio frequencies have already been granted for this purpose.

What does the future hold? Surely the digital entertainment industry will consolidate, that is not a mystery before or after the pandemic, in fact the quarantine has only revealed it more solidly.

Possibly and for a long time, we should get used to eating popcorn in our living room or in the car. But the story is cyclical and everything goes back to its origins, so it is very likely that sooner rather than later the sweatshirts will return at some massive concert in a stadium or we will feel the sound of sneezing in the closed and dark movie theater. Time will have passed and no one will be shocked by it.

Sport, as it never was

If there is a maxim that has been shown to be totally effective in preventing infections in this pandemic (and in fact, as the only measure that really works), it is social distance. Maintaining a couple of meters of distance between people is a new duty of humanity to manage to put the pandemic at bay, and the worst thing is that it will have to be this way for a long time. How does this affect sport?

an intermediate path, such as managing to maintain social distance (separating seats) and forcing the use of masks. “data-reactid =” 34 “> This is a lethal blow, since we can forget to see full stadiums in soccer or basketball games; sport will inevitably turn to a televised show when it comes to massive events, but what will undoubtedly be consolidated as an alternative will be e-sports, an excellent way to enjoy competition without leaving the couch, and which is winning every time Although there is still hope of finding an intermediate path, such as maintaining social distance (separating seats) and forcing the use of masks.

