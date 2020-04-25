Cakes continue to be baked at the Happiness Factory in central Moscow, one of the units of the chain of candy stores in the Russian capital. But now, only a few workers maintain the production line, and what is done there is only available for travel.

Putin has stayed away from the cameras since the crisis worsened

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

Confinement to prevent coronavirus contagion has forced the company to close its coffee chain to the public, and the business is struggling to move on. But its owner, Anastasia Tatulova, says the state is not doing anything to help.

So when she came face to face with the President of Russia, she couldn’t help herself. “I will try to ask for your help without crying, but this is really a tragedy,” she told Vladimir Putin last month, adding that “half measures” of support were not enough.

When covid-19 restrictions began to take effect and companies laid off employees, Tatulova was in the front row of businesspeople at a meeting with the president. His passionate 12-minute speech was shown live on state television. “At that time, I just needed to be heard,” says the businesswoman to the BBC.

Anastasia Tatulova called on Putin to help small businesses affected by the crisis

Photo: BBC News Brasil

She says she barely sleeps today, constantly thinking about ways to survive. “I thought he would understand. But it didn’t work, and the government’s measures are not enough. We have to manage this alone.”

Crisis in sight

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the world will face its worst global recession since the Great Depression of the 1930s, and Russia’s economy will not be immune.

Nor are its politicians, including Putin, who has been in power for more than 20 years and whom his critics accuse of having buried democracy and exercised power in a “pharaonic” manner.

During his long term, the president created the image of a leader who brought Russia out of post-Soviet chaos and brought order and prosperity.

Putin planned to use that mark of “stability” by holding a national referendum this week to amend the constitution and pave the way to remain in power for two more periods. But the vote was postponed because of the risks of discussing it at the height of a pandemic.

Now, some problems are around the president. “The patronizing Russian state cannot keep its promises. It has not helped people, it has not helped business,” says Andrei Kolesnikov, of the group of experts at the Moscow Carnegie Center.

Coronavirus is believed to leave about 8 million Russians unemployed

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

And the fact is that most of the state aid goes to large companies, which have more employees and are more decisive for the Russian economy and less critical of the president.

But that made others feel abandoned. “I cannot predict a catastrophe for this regime, (but) it is a serious challenge for Putin. The pandemic is more efficient than the political opposition and the protesters,” says Kolesnikov.

Frustration

There are already some signs that this frustration is spreading to other regions of Russia, as well as the virus.

Last Monday, hundreds of people in the southern city of Vladikavkaz took to the streets to protest the confinement. The regional government is offering only 3 thousand rubles (R $ 225) to those who lose their jobs.

There has also been a growth in online protests, in which people have shared messages “demanding” more help. “It looks like a huge failure for the government at the moment,” Nastya Mikhailova tells the BBC.

Nervousness among Russians over the global situation of the covid-19 is increasingly visible

Photo: . / BBC News Brasil

The 29-year-old just lost her job as an event manager and only has money for a few more weeks. “We are concerned,” she says.

But his case is far from the only one: it is believed that the coronavirus will leave around 8 million Russians unemployed.

Performance

Putin ordered an increase in aid for the unemployed, but only for a subsistence level.

As for salary support for companies, Russia offers to cover about 12,000 rubles a month (R $ 900), a much smaller amount than many governments in Europe are offering. And that only applies if a company retains 90% of its employees, which is impossible for many smaller businesses.

While struggling to pay his employees, the owner of a chain of gyms in Yekaterinburg expressed his annoyance in an online letter addressed to his team.

Alexei Romanov accused Vladimir Putin of being “obsessed” with his constitutional reform project instead of paying attention to the coronavirus crisis and described Russia’s political class as “totally lost”.

“Government measures are not enough, they will not save us,” the businessman told the BBC. “I think they are showing incompetence. We can only trust ourselves.”

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

BBC News Brasil – All rights reserved. Reproduction without written permission from BBC News Brasil is prohibited.

