With hunger, fear and weariness, dozens of sex workers in Mexico City have been forced to live on the streets, while fear of the coronavirus keeps customers away, and after the government ordered the closure of the hotels where many of them lived and worked.

Now they sleep under little makeshift tents on the sidewalks, trusting social workers and donations to get the few foods they can eat, and trusting each other to defend against attackers and criminals.

“They are literally leaving us on the street, they turned us into street people when we weren’t. We have been living on the street for a week when we lived in hotels ”said Marina Rojano, who has been a sex worker for 24 years.

Another woman, Jazmin Carrillo, said she was shocked earlier this week when two men tried to remove her pants while she slept.

“As I could I defended myself and shouted at the others”Carrillo said.

The government estimates that there are around 7,000 prostitutes in Mexico City.

In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which has so far infected 3,181 people and killed 174 in Mexico, the city authorities considered the hotels to be non-essential and ordered their closure.

“What was done was to speak to the hotels so that they would not kick the sex workers while they were there, and that they would not carry out their normal activities, we are in an international health crisis”, said a spokesman for the Mexico City government.

But hotels in the popular Tabacalera neighborhood had signs that said “There is no service due to official orders”, and expelled sex workers, forcing them to install tarps and sleep on sidewalks, according to a . witness and dozens of interviews with prostitutes.

The city government said it was preparing shelters for them and was issuing business cards “COVID-19 emergency aid” with 1,000 pesos, about $ 42, for food and medicine.

“No one lives on 1,000 pesos”Rojano said.

Still, sex workers said that any help was welcome And on Wednesday hundreds of them lined up to get one of those cards.

Some have decided to stop working, but for others, hunger and the need to support a family leaves them with no choiceeven if they lack the means to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“If they don’t even have enough to eat, what will they pay for buying a face mask, antibacterial gel, gloves; they don’t even have a coffee for food”Said Kenya Cuevas, who runs Casa de las Muñecas, a shelter for transsexual sex workers.