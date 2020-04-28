Theologian Kenner Terra, from Espírito Santo, had to deal with a flood of criticism and aggressive comments from other evangelicals when he published a text defending social isolation to fight the coronavirus.

Religious cults, which often receive hundreds or even thousands of people, can become a place of mass broadcasting – as can sports games, protests and parties

Coordinator of the Gospel and Justice Forum in Espírito Santo, Terra is the pastor of a Baptist church that is among those who defend the measures recommended by the World Health Organization (OMSA) to prevent the spread of covid-19.

In contrast to well-known evangelical leaders who came out to criticize the isolation and defend the opening of churches, several pastors from the most different denominations defend the suspension of face-to-face services and are making services available online, sending letters and promoting events and debates on the internet about the importance care in the face of the pandemic.

“But it is a minority,” says Terra. “Just because you are considering WHO recommendations is almost like an ‘act of resistance’,” he says.

The churches are divided. On the one hand, leaders who defend the end of isolation, the maintenance of open temples and face-to-face services – of these, some even entered into a dispute with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro for the right to keep churches open. On the other side, leaders who closed the temples, hold online services and ask the faithful to pray at home.

For theologians and evangelical sociologists heard by BBC News Brasil, this divergence about the coronavirus exposes a division in this religious group that has been accentuated during the last years, as the country’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, assumed, more and more, an “aura” of religious authority “.

They say that, on the side of those who minimize the threat of the crisis, there are, in general, groups that align themselves with the Bolsonarist project and accompany it in the way of dealing with the pandemic; on the other, there are groups that have not adhered to what Kenner Terra calls “pocketfreedom”.

But the situation has muddled the “classic” divisions that are usually made up of evangelicals – between the more traditional Protestant heritage groups (such as Methodists, Baptists and Presbyterians) and the Neopentecostals and Pentecostals (churches like the Assembly of God and the Universal).

Evangelical groups in Brazil are heterogeneous

That is, it is not possible to separate the posture by religious tradition – within these segments there is a division. In the Methodist church, for example, who have generally advocated isolation, there are divergent leaders.

Alignment with Bolsonaro

According to a recent survey by the Datafolha institute, evangelicals remain one of the sectors where Bolsonaro has approval. And, although the majority of evangelicals in Brazil are in favor of isolation measures, the rate of those who are against isolation and think that the population should go out to work (44%) is higher among these religious than in the general population (37%).

“I think that the alignment with Bolsonaro’s project has a more direct relationship with the polarization between conservatives (right) and liberals (left)”, explains conservative theologian Guilherme de Carvalho, director of the L’Abri Fellowship Brazil study group and former director of human rights education at the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights.

However, he cautions, the coronavirus crisis has meant that support for Bolsonaro and isolation measures is not unanimous even among conservatives, says Carvalho, who is also a member of the deliberative council of the Brazilian Institute of Law and Religion (IBDR).

“I can say that there are many conservative Catholics and evangelicals who are in no way aligned with Bolsonaro on the coronavirus issue, both outside and within the government, including,” says he, who left the ministry last month.

Leaders of the Batista de Lagoinha church, for example, attended by minister Damares Alves, while supporting the fast day called by Bolsonaro (“so that the country will be free from this evil”), have been holding services online, calling the faithful to stay at home and criticized pastors who don’t do the same.

“Covid-19 cracked the evangelical support across, in all denominations, except for the most autocratic (centered on the figure of specific religious leaders)”, says Carvalho.

Moro Factor

Another recent factor that highlighted the divergence between the churches was the resignation of former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro.

Moro’s departure was viewed with disapproval by a good part of the evangelical community, explains Carvalho, who sees Moro as a symbol of fighting corruption.

“Many were very disgusted with this whole process, making the position of many evangelicals move a little more towards the opposition,” he says.

Even leaders who are part of the most loyal base of support for the president – like Pastor Silas Malafaia – criticize the minister’s departure.

And important entities and usually close to the Bolsonaro government, such as the Association of Evangelical Jurists (Anajure), saw the minister’s departure with discontent. Anajure issued a note of repudiation of the “interference by the president in the directorate general of the Federal Police”.

However, many pastors still remain faithful to “pocket-religious”.

Media leaders

Methodist researcher Magali Cunha, from the Communication and Religion group of the Brazilian Society for Interdisciplinary Communication Studies (Intercom), explains that these are the most “media” leaders – names like Silas Malafaia (from the Assembly of Deus Vitória em Cristo) and Edir Macedo ( Universal Church of the Kingdom of God) – who have been the most vocal in criticizing the isolation measures and the most negative in relation to the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Macedo shared a video in which he said that the coronavirus was not a major threat. “My friend and my friend, don’t worry about the coronavirus. Because that is Satan’s tactic, or one more tactic,” he said.

The Evangelical Parliamentary Front also advocated that churches be kept open.

“It is essential that the temples, with due regard to preventive measures, have their doors open to receive the slaughtered and to welcome the desperate,” the group said in a note issued a few weeks ago.

“Faith helps to overcome anxieties and is a factor of psycho-emotional balance”, says the bench.

BBC News Brasil tried to speak with the president of the bench, deputy Silas Câmara (Republicanos-AM), and with religious leaders against the closing of the temples, but did not get an answer.

The Universal Church said in a statement that religious services were considered essential by presidential decree and that it is taking “health care” measures, such as offering gel alcohol and asking the faithful to sit far from each other in places where services are still being held. carried out – they were suspended in the states that banned them.

“In places where worship in religious temples is prohibited, Universal is open only for individual prayers and spiritual assistance, and observing all sanitary precautions,” says the church.

“One perceives that one of the main groups that are against the measure (of social isolation) are churches without a more collective organization, governed by unique leaders with a more personalist leadership – figures always involved in polemics that politically follow the president’s orientations” says Cunha.

The president himself, say theologians, ended up transforming himself into a figure of “religious authority”, able to influence the position of pastors and the faithful.

Guilherme de Carvalho considers this factor to be the main motivation of groups opposed to social isolation.

“Bolsonaro clearly has an aura of religious authority. This aura was evidently cultivated and explored in the ‘Holy Convocation’ to the April 5 fast, with a video widely publicized on social networks with words of support from important evangelical leaders,” says Carvalho .

Important leaders from the most varied religious denominations supported the fast: the Sara Nossa Terra, World of Power of God, Reborn in Christ, Presbyterian churches in Brazil, Foursquare of the Kingdom of God, Baptist Gethsemane and other Baptist churches.

“This authority was conferred by the religious authorities themselves, although at this point it gained some independence,” he says.

In this context, he explains, Bolsonaro is seen as representing certain moral values ​​dear to these groups and any opposition to him is seen as being made by “enemies of the faith”.

“It is the vote of confidence boosted by religiosity,” he says, for whom this support is also permeated by a fear among conservatives that “Bolsonaro’s weakening will allow the left to rise.”

“It is what I call ‘Bolsoreligiousness’, which has a sacred figure in Bolsonaro, his speech represents the reading of the world that must be followed”, explains Kenner Terra.

“There is a tendency to turn this support to Bolsonaro into a pious act: it is obvious that to support him is to defend the family, whoever does not support him is an enemy, is not heard, needs to be exorcised and silenced.”

Members of the Congressional evangelical bench meet with President Jair Bolsonaro and ministers in Brasília before the pandemic

“Bolsonaro identified that he needed the support of evangelicals in the elections and certain evangelical groups realized that they could use this to obtain benefits”, he explains. “It is necessary to remember that many of these religious supported Dilma and Lula when it was convenient,” he says.

Carvalho sees a different origin for this authority that ended up being conferred on the president – a kind of vacuum of authority that the politician knew how to take advantage of.

“Its roots are, of course, in the need for political representation that considers some important Christian values, such as the family, justice, honor to authorities and symbols that promote social cohesion, and that fails to marginalize the Christian voice, systematically error committed in previous governments, “he says.

“Bolsonaro, correctly, remembered that there are thousands and thousands of churches in Brazil. He took seriously the arguments in favor of freedom of religion or belief, and the special protections that these freedoms receive in the Federal Constitution. In fact, this is a point in favor of Bolsonaro, not against “, says Carvalho.

Carvalho defends social isolation as a way to fight the coronavirus, but says that state and municipal authorities, the Public Ministry and the press do not “understand the historical and social importance of religious freedom” and that many of these groups are afraid of losing their freedom of worship.

“If anyone wants to weaken the caricatural form of conservatism represented by Bolsonaro, there is one and only one way: open dialogue with evangelical churches,” he says.

Economic issue

According to analysts, there is a sector, which includes these leaders, for whom the economic issue is one of the motivations for hesitation in the face of isolation measures.

“There is a fear of the churches, because the financial entrance happens mainly in the face-to-face services, there is a risk of the entrance being less, and there are a series of financial commitments, rent of the temples, salaries of the pastors, etc.” says Kenner Terra.

“In a meeting I went with the governor of Espírito Santo, 70% of the pastors had this as their main concern, they asked if the state would give financial aid to the churches.”

Bishop Edir Macedo, leader of the Universal Church of the Kingdom of God, asked his faithful not to read news about the coronavirus

“It is not different from the great Brazilian businessmen who are asking for an end to the isolation, it is a matter of economic background. They live on it, they do not want to lose the market. (The isolation) interferes in the structure of collecting supply”, says sociologist Clemir Fernandes , from the Institute of Religious Studies (Iser).

Magali Cunha says that “we cannot put on the same scale” large church conglomerates that have assets, political influence and even means of communication, with smaller churches, which operate on the basis of daily donations.

“Often it is a church that works in a shop, in a garage, these neo-Pentecostals that appear all over the place. They cannot be compared with those leaders who have public commitments to a Bolsonarist agenda,” she says.

“It is true that some leaders of large churches have put a lot of pressure to keep churches open, and at least in some cases we can speculate that this has to do with the financial support of these churches. In a way, it does not differ much from the argument of some entrepreneurs “, says Guilherme de Carvalho.

“But I have the impression that, for most small congregations, that really isn’t the big issue. I heard little about it from pastors. The biggest concern seems to be the threat to freedom of worship,” he says.

Pastors concerned about the spread of the coronavirus say that the solution to fulfill economic commitments is to receive donations in other ways, and that, although legitimate, this concern cannot go beyond security and life.

Many donations have migrated to the internet. The EuIgreja platform, which allows the faithful to contribute virtually, has seen a 600% increase in church registrations in the past three weeks, according to Rafael Lazzaro, one of the partners. There are already a thousand registered religious communities, including the Methodist Church, the Church of the Narazeno and the Assembly of God.

This issue has even led to public feuds among important religious leaders. Pastor Ana Paula Valadão, from the Lagoinha Church, criticized pastors who did not close their doors and suggested that they collect donations online. “What are you afraid of losing? Financial income?” She said.

This generated a response from Silas Malafaia. “I never charged a penny to preach the Gospel,” he said, who described the pastor’s criticism as “talking about hell in our midst” and said that “the church is the last stronghold” of people in times of crisis.

Progressive Alas

Among evangelical churches, the first to defend isolation and transfer Bible services and studies to the Internet were the so-called “progressive” groups, not aligned with the president.

Pastor Henrique Vieira, a left-wing religious leader seen in Rio de Janeiro as an “anti-Malafaia”, has been doing all his preaching over the internet and has come out to criticize the fast proposed by the president.

“Abstinence from food does not seem the most reasonable in times of strengthening our immunity,” says he, who made a video to explain “the true meaning of religious fasting”.

“People clearly identify that the churches that support preventive measures are those that have the theological basis of social commitment,” says Magali Cunha. “Historically, themes like Christian responsibility work, do social work, are concerned with responding to the demands that arise from society.”

Pastor Ricardo Gondim, from the Betesda Church in São Paulo, has been making daily alerts on Twitter about the dangers of the pandemic.

“We urgently need to name, show a photo and tell the story of the people who died of covid”, he wrote on Wednesday (22). “As long as the discussion remains on the Palace’s futures and the numbers are cold statistics, more people will remain indifferent.”

Kenner Terra regrets that the progressive wing of the evangelical church has less visibility. “They are smaller groups, less articulate and also who do not own large media,” he says. “It is also difficult for you to bring together very critical people.”

Faith and science

In the video in which he doubts the severity of the coronavirus, Pastor Edir Macedo shows the excerpt of a video of a pathologist who contradicts the scientific community, the Ministry of Health and the WHO and says that “from coronavirus we do not die”.

“There remains the message of the doctor, who is a scientist and has scientific grounds to say what he said for sure,” says the religious leader in the video.

More than 210 thousand people have already died from the covid-19 in the world, more than 4.5 thousand of them in Brazil.

For sociologist Clemir Fernandes, from Iser, the fact that many of the religious arguments and messages shared on social networks bring supposed scientific data, research and the names of researchers (often incorrectly), show that what exists is not a disbelief in science itself, but a tendency to believe only in what confirms an existing vision.

“Many of the people who advocate the use of chloroquine (a drug that is being tested and has yet to be proven effective) share research that has been done with the substance, for example,” he says. “If it were total disbelief because of religion, it would not happen.”

In other words, it is much more a problem of political and ideological positioning than the difficulty in fitting science and spirituality.

For Guilherme de Carvalho, the fact that the president’s “light attitude towards scientific and academic opinion” does not weaken support for Bolsonaro may be related to the fact that the academic community “talks little with Brazilian religion”.

According to him, this “contributes perversely to the fact that religion operates as a unique reference of truth”.

“In this desert without respect for authorities and without cooperation, conspiracy theories and the spirit of populism flourish. Thus, between a political leader ‘anointed’ by religious leaders, and an academy and a press that always play against the faith, the people will tend to follow that political leader, “he says.

“I would say that the contempt for scientific opinion that has become so glaring in recent weeks has been intensified by an unnecessary enmity between faith and science of which the culprits are both the Brazilian university and the evangelical religious leaders,” he says.

