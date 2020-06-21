© Copyright (c) 2020 Telemundo.

Six weeks after leaving the hospital, Honduran Arely Martínez, who lives in Baltimore, Maryland, remains weak and has trouble sleeping.

Martinez delayed her visit to the doctor for two weeks, after having a fever and headache. He was struggling to breathe and lost his sense of smell. The lack of insurance, your immigration status and misinformation about the pandemic kept her at home. Until one day he couldn’t take it anymore. He took a taxi and went to the hospital; tested positive for COVID-19.

« I had no medical orientation and apart from that, I was scared because of the comments from people that when you go to the hospital they end up killing you, » said Martínez, who spent two days in the hospital worried about her three children while her husband left them alone. to look for work.

« In fact, were the saddest moments of my life« There was not a moment or an instant when I stopped asking God to give me the opportunity to live to see my children, hug them and take care of them. »

In Maryland, the ZIP code with the majority of COVID-19 cases, which borders the country’s capital, is mostly Hispanic, according to a count by The Associated Press news agency. [El desempleo se dispara en marzo por el coronavirus: los latinos son los más afectados]

But the same disparities happen across the country. As the coronavirus spreads more deeply, it is devastating Latino communities from the capital’s suburbs to the agricultural fields of Florida and the sprawling suburbs of Phoenix and countless other areas in between.

In the United States, cases have increased in more than 20 states in recent days. Florida recorded more than 3,200 new cases in the past 24 hours. Texas added 3,100 and Arizona 2,500. There are already more than 2.2 million patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

In North Carolina, Latinos represent the 45% of coronavirus cases, while they represent only 10% of the population, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

In the Latin American and Native American city of Guadalupe, Arizona, residents test positive at more than four times the county-wide rate. In this city, named after the patron saint of Mexico, the Virgin of Guadalupe, hundreds of people living with relatives in small adobe houses lined up in the scorching sun between May 28 and 29 to perform free tests in the plaza. principal.

The 11% tested positive on COVID-19.

« We have families that do not have running water, we have families that do not have electricity, » said the mayor of Guadalupe, Valerie Molina. « There are many members of the community who do not venture beyond Guadalupe and, therefore, we think that the best way to do the test is to take it away. »

Molina issued the mandate on Friday to cover his face in public areas of this affected community.

Health specialists say that testing is especially important for Latinos because they have returned to work in large numbers and are not on paid sick leave.

Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a family physician in Durham and director of health equity at Duke University, noted that more is needed to help Latinos take the test closer to where they live. Authorities are trying to find alternative ways to help residents isolate themselves if they become ill or suspect they are infected, and are awaiting test results.

« I think this pandemic has really highlighted the problems that have always affected our community and we have been fighting to overcome them, » said Dr. Michelle LaRue, senior manager of health and social services at CASA, an organization that helps Latinos in Maryland. « You know, job security issues, language access issues, health insurance, and health care issues«

In the county that houses the city of Chattanooga, Tennessee, toAbout 65% of positive tests son of latinos, although these they represent only 6% of the population. With many infected families living in the same home with nowhere else to go, officials in this city are looking to provide alternative sites in hotels or other places where people can safely isolate themselves.

Chattanooga officials are exploring direct financial assistance to families and they have a section of the county COVID-19 task force assigned to the issue of Latino disparity.

The disparity among Latinos is similar with respect to the one that exists with African Americans. According to an AP analysis, black Americans account for 26% of deaths in nearly 40 states that have detailed death data, even though they are only 13% of the population.

Age-adjusted data

The researchers are also pointing to another trend for Latinos. Because these are much younger on average than the country’s white people, and the virus kills older people at higher rates, researchers are using « age-adjusted » data to provide a more accurate image.

A Brookings Institution study released this week examined federal data to show that the age-adjusted COVID-19 death rate for African Americans is 3.6 times higher than that of whites. The age-adjusted death rate for Latinos is 2.5 times higher than that of white Americans.

A Harvard article used similar metrics to determine « years of potential life lost, » and found that Latinos lost 48,204 years, compared to 45,777 for African Americans and 33,446 for non-Hispanic whites.

With information from The Associated Press.