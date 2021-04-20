How the consumption of probiotics intervenes in rapid weight loss

The close connection between gut health, the immune system and body weight is undeniable. Not in vain in recent months the health trend emphasizes the importance of enjoying a healthy and strong intestinal system. Based on this, one of the most recurrent medical recommendations is integrate the consumption of probiotics into your daily routine. They are live microorganisms that provide valuable health benefits when eaten, best of all, they are available in the wide range of fermented foods and in supplements. Best of all? They play a fundamental role in weight loss and they are associated with a peculiar ability to lose abdominal fat. Studies have shown that intestinal bacteria can affect the regulation of body weight.

It is also well known that probiotics are associated with great benefits in improving immune function, digestive and heart health. Its consumption makes the body’s defense system stronger and is a good ally in the prevention of diseases and infections.

The truth is that the hundreds of microorganisms that reside in the digestive system perform important functions. In fact, most of these bacteria are believed to be beneficial and are related to the production of several important nutrients, including vitamin K and certain B vitamins. They also help break down fiber, which the body cannot digest, turning it into beneficial short chain fatty acids such as butyrate. Regarding its role in weight loss, it is known that there are two main families of good bacteria in the intestine: the bacteroidetes and the firmicutes The good news? Body weight is related to the balance of these two particular families of bacteria.

Based on the foregoing, it is peculiarly striking to know that according to the studies carried out, moderate-weight people have different gut bacteria than those who are overweight or obese. In summary, in most studies, people with obesity had higher numbers of firmicutes bacteria and fewer bacteroidetes, compared to people of moderate weight. These kinds of findings have led researchers to conclude that obese people tend to have less diverse gut bacteria than lean people. Impressive! What’s more, obese people who have less diverse gut bacteria tend to gain more weight.

What are the benefits of probiotics on body weight?

Currently science continues to analyze the methods by which probiotics affect body weight and abdominal fat, however there are interesting revelations. First, probiotics have been shown to positively influence appetite and energy use through the production of acetate, propionate, and butyrate, which are short-chain fatty acids. In addition, it has been proven that certain probiotics can inhibit the absorption of fat in the diet, which increases the amount of fat excreted with the stool. Therefore, the daily consumption of probiotics causes the body to collect fewer calories from the food you eat. In fact, certain bacteria, such as those in the Lactobacillus family, have been found to work in this way.

Best of all, probiotics fight overweight and obesity in many other ways. They intervene in the release of hormones that reduce appetite: glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and peptide YY (PYY). Increasing the levels of these hormones is known to help the body burn more fat and calories. Also their satiating potential is of great help to combat the anxiety to eat and they are of great help to control the excesses. They also cause increased levels of fat-regulating proteins. Specifically, levels of the angiopoietin-like protein 4 may increase and this can lead to decreased fat storage.

Probiotics are a powerful anti-inflammatory. They improve the health of the intestinal lining and may reduce obesity-related systemic inflammation, also protect the body from various diseases associated with chronic inflammation.

In particular, probiotics have been shown to be a great ally to reduce the percentage of body fat. In fact, there are studies in which it has been proven that certain strains of the Lactobacillus family are specifically beneficial for eliminating abdominal fat. Such is the specific case of Lactobacillus fermentum or Lactobacillus amylovorus, which have the potential to reduce body fat between 3 and 4% in about a month. Its regular intake is also associated with benefits for decrease body fat mass and waist circumference.

Creating the habit of consuming probiotics as part of the daily routine is a habit full of benefits for health and body weight. Bet on consuming them through most popular fermented foods: yogurt, kefir, kombucha, kimchi, sauerkraut and miso. It is also recommended to supplement it with the consumption of supplements, they are accessible and a good way to guarantee the recommended intake and thus fill you with its exceptional benefits.

–

It may interest you: