How the consumption of probiotics benefits the vaccination process

Factors related to people’s lifestyle and eating habits Not only are they a relevant aspect that can increase the risk of contracting covid-19, in some cases they can even be related to more serious consequences. They also influence the efficacy of the vaccine. Based on this, scientists have verified that there are behaviors that provide potential benefits, although the quality of diet and lifestyle are fundamental, recently it has specifically called the attention of specialists: the benefits of consuming probiotics.

Without a doubt the hottest topic in the world is the COVID-19 vaccineFinally, after experiencing the devastating consequences of a pandemic, the vaccine came to give us a little peace of mind in the storm. Based on this, many doubts have come to light about the best recommendations to enhance its benefits. Much has been said about the best food and alcohol recommendations, finally a strong immune system will make us respond much better. That is why intestinal health plays an essential role, not in vain the intestine is considered the second brain and the reason is that it is directly related to many aspects of health and of course, with the body’s defense system. The truth is that there are billions of bugs that live in the intestine and it is important to ensure a good balance between good and bad bacteria that inhabit it. And precisely one of the best ways to achieve this is through the consumption of probiotics, microscopic living organisms which are the purest medicine. Its consumption is associated with benefits to improve the digestive process, intestinal health, fight common stomach conditions, strengthen and nourish the immune system, are a great ally to combat inflammation, help lose weight and even positively affect mood. .

How do probiotics benefit the vaccination process?

The first thing we have to say is that reactions to the vaccine usually vary according to the conditions of each person. However, there are behaviors that work as a good tool and complement to protect ourselves during the process.

The bidurectional relationship that exists between the intestinal microbiota and the immune system is an aspect that directly impacts the microbial homeostasis (ie a stable gut flora) and this elegant interaction may be a factor in responses to vaccines. Experts believe that intestinal alteration or dysbiosis is a factor that can generate a poor response to vaccines, this means that people who have a weak intestinal microbiota are more likely to have a depressed immune system and thus affect the process vaccination. This does not mean that the vaccine will stop working.

It is worth mentioning that the immune response to vaccines is the result of a complex interaction of different factors. Thus, the mechanisms that can affect the response to vaccination are multiple and include factors related to the vaccine itself, the host’s immune system, and the intestinal microbiota. The good news is that daily habits such as diet are aspects that can positively alter the microbiome Fortunately, probiotics are the best ally to increase the production of antibodies and thus maintain an active immune response.

Probiotics help us to be stronger, benefit the absorption of nutrients and increase the influx of good bacteria. In such a way that betting on integrating into the diet foods rich in natural probiotics and supplement it with the intake of supplementsIt is a dietary habit that will enhance the response to the vaccine and, above all, will protect our health in every aspect. Bet on the consumption of natural probiotics, especially those obtained from fermented foods such as: kimchi, kefir, sauerkraut, yogurt, tempeh and kombucha. Specialists emphasize that on many occasions it is normal that we do not obtain the optimal amounts through food, so a good recommendation is to supplement it with the consumption of supplements. They are considered a very accessible alternative and easy to integrate into the routine, according to the statements of Dr. Josh Ax, nutrition specialist and founder of Ancient Nutrition: During the vaccination process it is highly advisable to consume capsules of probiotics on an empty stomach, either upon waking up fasting or just before bedtime (approximately 2 to 3 hours after the last meal of the day).

