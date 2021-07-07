How the concept of shopping was born and what it meant for women in the 19th century

Wikimedia Commons ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/abZhZz0RHHX1NUJRt7NqoA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Kh7utJYdKkf2.7yP1BhtJA–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a79b10bc0d207d0ea9dafa1475d7e4a7″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/abZhZz0RHHX1NUJRt7NqoA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Kh7utJYdKkf2.7yP1BhtJA–~B/aD05NTk7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/a79b10bc0d207d0ea9dafa1475d7e4a7″/>

This summer of 2021, the La Samaritaine shopping center was reopened in Paris. Founded in 1860, it is one of the city’s historic department stores, along with the older Le Bon Marché (1838). Both became, from the middle of the 19th century, an oasis of freedom for women, who found between products and departments a place where they were finally allowed to act independently.

Desire and sensuality as a sales engine

Its origin was the result of the commercial and industrial revolution, and caused profound social changes. With a single objective, to sell, the potential clientele was clear: women. Especially the wealthiest and most idle. Each commercial strategy had to extend the permanence of the woman in the place of purchase and, for this, it was even necessary to transgress, always under the watchful eye of decency, bourgeois and Victorian customs.

They blurred the fences of material desire and expanded them: that is the key, origin and purpose of this place of exquisiteness and seduction. The experience of owning the object, after having seen it, touched it, smelled it and even tasted it, was too suggestive and irresistible to finally avoid buying it, especially when the price was perfectly affordable.

They understood that what is now called storytelling was necessary, the story that presented the department store as a safe, decent and elegant place. A second home, where all dreams could come true almost magically. And also the storytelling of the client herself, who arrives there determined to be able to satisfy her desires, created by the same place that would provide them.

Place of promiscuity

Bourgeois women did not go out of the house alone and, if they did, it was to make visits, small purchases, go to Mass, do charitable works and activities controlled by rigid morals.

However, going to department stores alone was allowed because shopping became a leisure activity in industrial society. The fixed and affordable prices, the catalogs, the offers and the possibility of return of items attracted these wealthy women.

The workers, prostitutes, artists also came en masse… They all bought the same products there, which later generated certain ambiguities. The underworld prostitute and the demi-mondaine could easily afford the same dress, umbrella, and gloves as the respectable wife of a businessman or politician. It is the beginning of the democratization of fashion: it was no longer so easily known who was who just by clothing.

But you had to wear it anyway, you had to have everything so modern and bright to dazzle others. The funny thing is that it was the department store itself that managed to decide which objects would get it: fashion is imposed as a common social prestige.

I can touch you, smell you and taste

Émile Zola, in his novel Au bonheur des dames (1883), accurately recounts how the visual universe of department stores was designed to the millimeter. It was a palace of the senses, full of colored fabrics, ribbons of all kinds of fabrics, perfumes, finished clothes, hats, purses, gloves, hats … And the best of all is that women could finally touch the merchandise.

Until then the clothing shopping experience, for example, was pretty cool. A couturier went home, or it was done in a small shop but always under the filter of what the seller or the seamstress decided to show. There was little room for choice.

Not here, here the customers roam freely, they touch everything, they try it on, and they are always accompanied by a shop assistant who will make it easier for them to get rid of all their purchase inhibitors.

The clerk: from worker to businesswoman

The shop assistants took care to show that image of decency and neatness. Dressed in uniform, they had to be well groomed, neat, and their demeanor was demure and exquisite. They learned the manners of the bourgeois to be able to attend them naturally and showed a courteous submission to their wishes. Her good appearance should also be moderate because the protagonist should always be the customer, who had to feel beautiful, special, and the owner of her shopping experience.

For the shop assistants it was hard work; They could not sit at any point during their long working hours and had to be on the go all the time. In return, they received their salary and had room and board in the department store itself.

It provided them with security, a steady income and, in some cases, their savings enabled them to leave this job, return to their hometowns, and open their own stores that were all the rage in the provinces, eager to enjoy modern Parisian elegance.

Où sont les toilettes, s’il vous plaît?

The department stores were huge, bright, with wide corridors, glass ceilings to take advantage of the daylight, and elevators that facilitated movement between floors. But there was another impediment that limited the purchase time.

Women always had trouble staying away from home for a long time because they couldn’t go to the bathroom. At the time, architects did not pay any attention to toilets in houses, and it was difficult to undress alone with so much petticoat, corset, laces, bows etc. It is not surprising that the most common disease among women was cystitis. Le Bon Marché was aware of the obstacle and had some elegant Art Deco style toilets built.

Another element that reduced the shopping time were, literally, the husbands. Women were found to shop more with friends than with husbands. That is why Le Bon Marché set up a reading room, with books and newspapers, where men could wait quietly, reading and smoking.

You are all crazy: hysteria

The daily life of bourgeois women in the mid-nineteenth century could become suffocating. They were not considered adults and depended for everything on the male figure. Furthermore, being a wife and mother stripped them of all eroticism. For this reason, many suffered from hysteria. A nervous disease that caused mood swings, hot flashes, anger and sadness.

This is reflected in the novel by Gustave Flaubert, Madame Bovary (1856), which recounts the existential agony of a woman who lives tormented between an empty outer world, and the inner one full of frustrated aspirations and a nullified sexuality. An existence under the anguish of living in a social cage, with no possibility of escape.

This emotional and sexual life of women was theorized by doctors and so-called experts. But the only thing that their deliberations and diagnoses achieved was that they made them sicker. To cure hysteria, they prescribed rest, and the more rest, solitude and inactivity, the more serious the patients became.

That is why the department stores were filled with women eager to move alone to see, touch, wish and buy. It was a place where her daydreams finally materialized, where she could escape her eroticism amassed with anguish, where sales strategies appeased her desire for freedom. Everything there revolved around satisfying his whims. They were listened to, pampered and desired: the woman existed.

You are all very crazy: kleptomania

In this fervor in which emotions were released in shopping kleptomania arises, also considered a female pathology.

In the study of Nacho Moreno Segarra Ladronas Victorianas. Kleptomania and gender in the origin of department stores explains how department stores counted on a specific number of thefts to occur each day. There were hundreds of thieves in Paris. It began to worry, and some doctors believed they saw the cause, either in menopause, or in menstruation. What does seem certain is that, for many, the emotion of stealing was more powerful than that of paying.

Those who stole were not necessarily poor, on the contrary, that is why bourgeois kleptomaniacs were treated with great courtesy and discretion. If husbands found out, some were shocked to discover that their wives seemed not to control their impulses, or resist the temptation of desire. They were stunned and terrified because they interpreted it as a transgression of the norms of morality and decency, with the consequent punishment of “what will they say”.

They had no idea what to expect. They did not imagine that this crowded space with a coming and going of skirts of all social classes contributed to awakening in them the incessant tingling of freedom.

