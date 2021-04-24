How the browser’s incognito mode works and when it leaves a trace

Moreover, according to a study carried out by Digital Content Next, and published a few years ago, it was shown that Google was able to link data to identify users during incognito browsing. How? It was enough to simply link the data of our “normal” visits with those of the “incognito” visits to collect information about the user, without their knowledge, even if they were using this tool.

Even using private browsing, search engines continue to log search requests from users, especially Google. Likewise, the ISPs will continue to log the data and the police could easily track everything down when they seize the equipment.

Therefore, we must be clear about one thing: With incognito browsing, the only thing we achieve is that other users who use the same equipment cannot know which web pages we have visited during its use, unless we have been clumsy in making some downloads or saving the URL in the browser’s favorites section.