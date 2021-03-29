How the boiled egg helps to lose weight in 7 days and without rebound



Prioritizing the consumption of cooked eggs for 7 days is a great nutritious and healthy weight loss plan. You can lose up to 5 kg.

Today we all want to enjoy a healthy weight, it is finally one of the most effective tools to combat chronic diseases and live longer. Based on this, there are foods that cannot be missing in any slimming diet and eggs top the list. They are considered one of the most powerful superfoods and provide numerous health benefits. The best news? A growing body of research suggests that Eating eggs is a vital dietary addition to weight loss. The truth is that there are many reasons, among the main ones are its exceptional protein content, its low caloric intake and fat content, in addition to its benefits to stimulate the metabolism.

Among the great benefits of eggs is their immense versatility, which allows them to be enjoyed in all kinds of presentations. The truth is that there are ways to cook them that are more forceful and friendly with weight loss, such is the case of boiled eggs. Discover everything that this satisfying dietary addition can do for your body weight, in just a few days.

1. They are very low in calories

Consider the intake of cooked eggs in the daily diet, it is a magnificent addition to lose weight. It is one of the best presentations to lose weight, being boiled they are very low in calories and fat. One large hard-boiled egg contains 78 calories and several important nutrients including lutein and zeaxanthin, which are antioxidants that support healthy eyesight. They also contain vitamin D, which promotes bone health and boosts immune function. It calls in a particular way hill, which is a powerful substance to accelerate metabolism and lose weight much faster. Boiled eggs being one of the lowest calorie versions, they are a very simple and satisfying way to reduce your calorie intake and suppress your appetite. In fact, they are one of the best recommendations for creating delicious slimming dinners and lunches: two hard-boiled eggs, mixed with a cup of mixed vegetables, is a great light food option that only provides 274 calories. However, cooking eggs with oil or butter significantly increases the calorie and fat content.

2. They are very rich in protein and low in fat

Eggs in general shine for their protein content of high biological value. However, in a particular way, cooked eggs are not a great ally in weight loss since their exceptional protein content is perfectly complemented by their low fat content. Considering a higher consumption of proteins is a fundamental measure in weight loss since they provide a lot of satiety. To be more precise: a medium cooked egg provides 6 grams of pure protein. The dietary reference intake for protein is 0.8 g per kilogram of body weight. Which roughly translates into an approximate average of 56 grams of protein for men and 46 grams of protein for women. The good news? Two large boiled eggs will be providing between 20-25% of the daily protein needs. In fact, there are some scientific references that support the benefits of considering a breakfast rich in protein as an essential measure in any weight loss plan, in principle because they increase satiety, also because of its positive effects on burning fat and calories throughout the day. Such is the case of a study published in the British Journal of Nutrition, which suggests that dietary protein is key to treating obesity and metabolic syndrome, largely because it increases the level of satisfaction in people. In addition, consuming good sources of protein leads to a significant reduction in caloric intake during the rest of the day.

3. They are the perfect presentation to stimulate the metabolism

One of the biggest secrets to losing weight is consuming a high protein diet, in combination with adequate caloric restriction and cooked eggs are the perfect food example to achieve this. They provide everything you need to improve metabolism through a process called thermic effect of food, which occurs because the body needs to use additional calories to digest and process the nutrients in food. The truth is that proteins are the star food to accelerate metabolism, much more than carbohydrates and fats. According to a recent study published in Nutrition & Metabolism, egg proteins increase people’s metabolic rate by between 15 and 30%. Therefore, eating cooked eggs is of great help to boost calorie burning.

How to lose weight with boiled egg in 7 days?

A few years ago, “the boiled egg diet” became very fashionable for its benefits to accelerate weight loss. Some theories suggest that it is a method used in the US Navy. However, the only reference in this regard is a study published in the Journal of Obesity, in which it is stated that consuming two pieces of cooked egg a day is a simple and sustainable habit that allows you to lose 65% more weight per week.

This method is quite simple and is based on following a low-calorie, high-protein, sugar-free and processed food plan. As the name implies, the diet promotes prioritize daily consumption of cooked eggs, under the following scheme:

– Breakfast: Two boiled eggs with a slice of whole wheat bread, a serving of citrus fruit, coffee or tea.

– Meal: A mixed vegetable salad with two hard-boiled eggs and a serving of grilled fish or chicken breast.

– Dinner: Cooked egg salad, with little mayonnaise and olive oil. You can also consider a slice of whole wheat bread with a boiled egg and avocado.

In general, you can create all kinds of dishes, in which the boiled egg is the protagonist. Bet on adding low-calorie, nutrient-dense ingredients that enhance the nutritional value of your meals: tomatoes, cucumber, celery, lettuce, spinach, legumes, seeds, nuts, broccoli, onion, 100% whole wheat bread, berries, citrus fruits, lean proteins such as chicken and fatty fish. Supplement the diet with plenty of natural fluids such as coffee, tea, green juices, and herbal teas. In just 7 days, you will feel lighter, with much more energy, in a good mood and the best of all is that you can lose between 3-5 kg.

