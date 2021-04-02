How the Avalanche Bridge to ETH and BTC Could Take Over DeFi

Compartir

Conceived as a blockchain ecosystem to launch DeFi and DApss and backed by a third-generation consensus protocol, Avalanche has recorded one of its best weeks since its launch. The fundamentals of its native AVEX token remain strong and as it gains more attention in the crypto space, it appears to be poised for another rally.

Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer confirmed that the platform recorded close to 1 million transactions on its smart contract blockchain. The increase in transaction volume, as reported by Sirer, occurred in the last two months, adding that “Avalanche is becoming the most advanced layer 1 of public goods.”

The platform was implemented with the ability to be “highly scalable and interoperable” even for corporate use. In that regard, Sirer stated that Ethereum virtual machine support has become a must for Avalanche and any other project looking to stay competitive in DeFi and the Layer 1 space.

Describing how investors have been able to take advantage of Avalanche features in combination with Ethereum, Sirer said:

Multiple bridges allow assets to flow between the Avalanche and Ethereum ecosystems, putting users in control of their DeFi strategies and exposing themselves to fees. Just six months after the launch of the core network, this unique design and approach to interoperability is driving the first big wave of network growth in users, applications, and assets.

Bridge to Bitcoin and competition in DeFi

High fees on the Ethereum blockchain have prompted a migration of users to lower-cost alternatives. Sirer maintains that Avalanche is, along with Binance Smart Chain, one of the platforms that has seen a significant increase in user activity.

The Avalanche to Ethereum (AEB) interoperable bridge launched in early February and has since recorded a total of 970,000 transactions with its smart contract, 58,000 unique wallets created and $ 110 million in transferred assets, according to data shared by Sirer. The CEO of Ava Labs added:

API requests are skyrocketing as well, showing that this is not just a few whales diving, but a rapidly developing DeFi ecosystem at Avalanche. Last week, Avalanche APIs received 792.65 million requests, including a period of 46.6 million in just 3 hours.

New bridges are expected to be created between Avalanche and other blockchains, including one with Bitcoin, which is already in a testing phase. More than 50 projects are working on the platform, with the participation of Chainlink, SushiSwap, Fulcrum, among others.

Additionally, Sirer reports rapid growth of the automated dialers and yield farms operating on Avalanche with Complus Network, YetiSwap and others, accumulating a total of 6% of AVAX’s market capitalization. Sirer said:

Avalanche is leading the way in creating entirely new crypto assets like Initial Litigation Offerings, which liberates the $ 10 billion asset class of litigation financing from the clutches of a privileged class of investors and in an open market, fair and transparent.

The Avalanche platform has implemented enhancements such as Sharding, signature-separated transaction format, support for Bech32 addresses, burning transaction fees. Hence, Avalanche is emerging as one of the strongest competitors to take the DeFi crown.

Native token AVEX has posted an 11.2% rise on the weekly chart and is trading at $ 28.74. After a pullback from its $ 55 high, AVEX has plenty of room for future growth.

AVAX with small gains on the 24-hour chart. Source: AVAXUSDT Tradingview