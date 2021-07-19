How the autonomy of a Tesla Model 3 changes depending on each country | Motor

Did you know that the scope of autonomy depends on the region? This is how the autonomy of a Tesla Model 3 changes depending on the country.

Whoever refuses the electric car will find a sea of ​​them soon. And, despite the fact that we currently do not see so much on our roads, it is estimated that by 2030 there will be 145 million electric vehicles. And that’s a lot especially compared to the current 11 million. Autonomy continues to be one of the keys when it comes to convincing, although, did you know that the scope of autonomy depends on the region? This is how the autonomy of a Tesla Model 3 changes depending on the country.

Despite the times of pandemic, last year the sale of electric cars increased by 43%. This shows that it is an option that is becoming more and more popular, an alternative that is advancing at a brisk pace. Autonomy is its Achilles heel, but with each new model this section is improved based on new technology and improved battery capacities.

We know that the battery life in devices and appliances is affected depending on the temperature. Although, in the same way that the battery of an electric car affects these devices will be able to perform more or less depending on the region you are in. With this, we will have a figure of autonomy that will fluctuate depending on the country in which we are.

Thus, with an average temperature in Sydney of 18 degrees, the average range of an electric car is 351 km. The Tesla Model 3 can reach up to 450 km. autonomy in Australia. It occurs similar in USA, specifically in Los Angeles. In Lisbon, Portugal, the average range is 349 km., reaching in the best of cases up to 447 km. autonomy.

Mexico registers average autonomies of 346 km., with a maximum for Tesla of 443 km. Nothing to do with Iceland, which with average temperatures of about 4 degrees Celsius, the average autonomy of an electric vehicle remains below 300 km. with a maximum of 374 km. The cold affects, there is no doubt about that, because in Finland we will move between 307 and 389 km.

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.