How the Aryurvedic Diet Helps in the Prevention of Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is undoubtedly one of the most common digestive disorders in society, characterized by the presence of abdominal pain and changes in the large intestine. Although it is usually related to various causes directly associated with lifestyle, eating habits play a fundamental role in the prevention and control of the disease. Specifically, it is known that the aryurvedic diet has been positioned as one of the best dietary guidelines to treat irritable bowel syndromeandIn fact, it is known that in most cases it is completely curable. And the reason is that IBS is a functional disorder, which means that there is no damage to the intestinal tract, rather the nerves and muscles react to stimulation in a dysfunctional way.

The truth is that it is a disease that significantly deteriorates the quality of life of those who suffer from it. Among its main symptoms are: cramps, abdominal pain, bloating, gas, diarrhea, and constipation. People with this syndrome tend to have stronger and longer-lasting bowel contractions, causing food to pass through the intestines more quickly, causing most digestive symptoms. In some cases, the passage of food slows down and the stool becomes hard and dry.

It is also well known that during stressful events or as a result of radical changes in routine, the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome are usually worse or more frequent. One fact that has drawn special attention to specialists is that people with IBS tend to have abnormal levels of serotonin. Serotonin is a chemical messenger normally associated with brain function, but also plays a role in the normal function of the digestive system. And it has been proven that in many cases people do not have an adequate balance of bacteria in the intestines.

In such a way that the quality of food plays a simply essential role. In particular, the therapeutic properties of Ayurvedic medicine are known to be one of the best natural treatments, it is a centuries-old holistic approach focused on health and wellness that originated in North India. It is a form of treatment that it encompasses the well-being of the body, mind and spirit.

What is an Ayurvedic diet?

The Ayurvedic diet is an eating pattern that has been around for thousands of years. It is based on the principles of Ayurvedic medicine and focuses on balance different types of energy within the body, and precisely that balance is what improves health. Unlike many other diets, the Ayurvedic diet provides personalized recommendations on what foods to eat and avoid for each body type.

Among its greatest benefits is that Ayurveda is related to benefits for physical, emotional and mental health. According to its foundations, five elements make up the universe: vayu (air), jala (water), akash (space), teja (fire) and prithvi (earth). These elements are believed to form three different doshas: Pitta, Vata and Kapha, which are defined as types of energy that circulate within the body. Therefore, to correctly follow an Ayurvedic diet it is necessary determine the dominant dosah in each person and consume specific foods that promote the balance between the three doshas.

Based on this, we took on the task of compiling the basic foods to successfully start an Ayurveda diet. focused on preventing, improving and even eliminating irritable bowel syndrome Take note!

– A healthy Ayurvedic diet is characterized by the consumption of appetizing, natural, fresh, light, unctuous, hot, freshly cooked foods and should have all six flavors.

– In the Ayurveda diet there are foods recommended for all people and that in general are the basis of the diet, they are suitable for everyone. Among the most popular are: green leafy vegetables, rice, wheat, barley, radish, grapes, soybeans, pomegranate, some meats, ghee, cane sugar, milk and honey. Are considered whole foodsIn other words, when consumed in adequate amounts, they nourish and do not corrupt the doshas.

– According to Ayurvedic principles, There are three stages of digestion that must be completed after a meal. In the first hour after a meal, the Kapha energies are dominant; the body can feel full, heavy, and calm. Two to four hours after a meal, the elements of Pitta govern digestion, during this time, hydrochloric acid increases, internal heat and food becomes sustenance for the body. Four to five hours after a meal, Vata energies increase, it is during this time that lightness and space return and appetite increases. Therefore it is important to avoid snacks, since incomplete digestion triggers symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and promotes the accumulation of toxins.

– Eat until you are satisfied, not full. Overindulging in food can lead to bloating, gas, abdominal pain, and other symptoms of IBS. It is also believed to be a habit that diverts enormous amounts of energy from important physiological tasks.

– Eat fresh and whole foods. The various elements of food, such as the content of vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients, are simply reflections of the energy or pranic imprint. According to the Ayurveda diet, the best way to increase ojas, the provider of life force in the body, is to increase prana. Foods with abundant prana come directly from the Earth.

– Reduce frozen foods and drinks. The inner fire, known as agni, is the digestive power of the physical and energetic body. Agni is similar to a burning campfire; Ideally functioning, it is hot, bright, and capable of digesting food, thoughts, emotions, and experiences. The agni of all doshas can be depleted if a constant stream of cold food or drinks is consumed.

– It favors the consumption of teas and herbal infusions. Tea is not only a palatable beverage, it is also a powerful healer that can help restore health, vitality, and improve digestion. Bet on the generous consumption of teas between meals, they act as herbal remedies that prevent and reduce typical symptoms such as inflammation. Drinking tea between meals fills the body with “liquid medicine,” curbs snack cravings, facilitates detoxification, and fuels digestive fire. Some good options: cinnamon, ginger and cloves, refreshing herbs like mint, coriander, also ginger, black pepper and cardamom cannot be missing.

