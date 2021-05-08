How the American Families Plan Biden will present to lawmakers on May 12 will help you



The American Families Plan will focus on supporting millions of families by investing in health, education and increasing tax credits.

Photo: Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

President Joe Biden will present the American Families Plan to Democratic and Republican lawmakers on May 12 at the White House to try to find mutual interest.

Despite the fact that the United States Congress remains polarized, Biden promised during his presidential campaign to work with both political groups. His main legislative achievement thus far has been the $ 1.9 billion American Rescue Plan that was passed without a vote of the Republicans.

The American Families Plan was presented to a joint session of Congress on April 28. This is the second part of its Build Back Better initiative, the Infrastructure Plan whose objective is to boost the US economy by investing billions of dollars in works, employment, education, health among other programs for millions of Americans.

The American Families Plan will be funded through a series of tax increases, including capital gains for high-income investors.

How could the American Families Plan benefit you?

Biden’s $ 1.8 billion American Family Plan will focus on supporting millions of American families by investing in day care, universal preschool, paid family and medical leave, education programs including free community colleges, and make college education affordable for low- and middle-income students, in addition to tax credits for families with children.

The American Families Plan will be financed by increasing corporate taxes and will require the government to raise the maximum rate of individual income for taxpayers earning more than $ 400,000, double capital gains taxes for investors, as well as eliminate tax loopholes in programs like Medicare for people with High income and invest in a new application for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) against high income taxpayers and for companies that evade taxes.

Key components of the American Families Plan:

Biden’s plans to rebuild better they are long-term strategies that aim to “alleviate the financial burdens of working families”. To that end, the President proposes a “one-time investment in a generation in America” through both spending on infrastructure and provisions designed to support families.

Related: Stimulus Package Guide: Learn the Benefits You Could Get from the Senate Approved Plan

The detailed points of the American Families Plan:

The plan seeks to add at least four years of free public education through the implementation of a quality universal preschool and a free community college. The plan also seeks to close equity gaps by training teachers and making access to university is more affordable especially for low and middle income students. The plan also proposes a direct support to low- and middle-income children and families by increasing access to quality child care, the creation of a national program for paid medical and family leave, nutritional assistance and health programs aimed at reducing child hunger. The plan also seeks to expand the tax credit for families with children and for workers through tax relief for children, tax relief for earned income, and child and dependent care. The American Families Plan also aims to expand the tax credits for health insurance.

Biden has promised to work with Democratic and Republican lawmakers in pursuit of a bipartisan agreement, however, it is not yet known whether the president will be able to persuade GOP lawmakers to join the proposal that seeks to increase taxes on the richest.

You may be interested in: