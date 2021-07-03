How the 216 cameras of the DGT work that will hunt you without a belt or talking on your mobile

This week, the General Directorate of Traffic has made public its plans to monitor the roads throughout the summer. For this, it will have the largest technical deployment in history, made up of 1,325 fixed and mobile radars, 39 drones, 12 helicopters and 216 belt and mobile cameras. We have already talked about these devices, but this time we are going to focus on one of them: This is how the cameras work that will hunt you without a belt or talking on your mobile.

We are not talking about belt radars, but cameras that they take up to 50 photos per second. They have a sensor capable of detecting when a vehicle is approaching and when it passes by the place where it is installed, it fires seven shots without flash. When does this flurry start? At the point where both the front license plate and the driver’s and passenger’s seats are clearly visible through the windshield.

Do you know how to put on your seat belt correctly? The DGT explains how to do it

The most important safety element of our car, and perhaps it has saved …

Tricks are not worth it

The next step is to analyze the images with software designed to identify whether vehicle occupants were wearing seat belts. If you detect its absence or there is any doubt, sends the snapshots to a system collated by an agent. He will review the photograph, determine if there is an infraction, and start the process to execute the corresponding sanction.

And if you are thinking of formulas to fool these cameras, we have bad news for you: the tricks do not work with them so if you have bought a T-shirt with a longitudinal black band … you can return it. Of course, these devices have an Achilles heel: for now it is difficult for them to detect if passengers on a bus They are employing this security system.

More features

Belt cameras do not limit their range of action to this element. They are able to detect other offenses committed by the driver such as, for example, use mobile phone while it is circulating. At the same time they can know if you have a valid ITV or if you have car insurance. How do they do that? With the data obtained in the photographs they have taken, that is, checking the license plate of your vehicle.

No seat belt and no fine: when is it legal not to wear it?

The seat belt is the most important and effective safety system …

Where are the belt cameras?

As reported by the DGT at the time, they are distributed throughout the national territory where Traffic has powers to control and monitor traffic: in the Basque Country and Catalonia, therefore, they are not present.

These devices are usually placed in the porches that cross the road and in the poles of the lateral ones: 60% of them are in the conventional roads because they are those that concentrate a greater number of traffic accidents. The rest (40%) are found on highways and highways since they have a greater circulation.

The fines for not wearing a belt

And to finish our review of the cameras that will monitor if you wear a seatbelt, we are going to recall the fines associated with this offense: they represent an economic amount of 200 euros and the withdrawal of four points on the driving license. If any of the occupants travel without this element or one less does so without its corresponding Child Restraint System (SRI), the penalty will be 200 euros.

Who pays the fine if a passenger in the car is not wearing a seat belt?

As we have already told you by active and passive, use the seat belts …