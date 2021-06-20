How the 10-year punishment law can affect immigrants when applying for a “green card” even if they have a tourist visa

Undocumented immigrants who have not completed their 10-year punishment period may face “inadmissibility” issues when applying for Permanent Residence., according to the guidelines of the Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

“Unlawful presence is the period of time during which (a person) is in the United States without being admitted or paroled or when they are not in a ‘period of stay authorized by the Secretary,'” explains the agency.

Because of this, he adds, it is possible that you may be prohibited from being admitted for three years, if you left the country after having accumulated more than 180 days as undocumented, but less than a year; or 10 years, if you leave the US after having accumulated one year or more of unauthorized presence.

Those who re-enter as undocumented would not be admitted again even in a legal attempt, according to the agency.

This situation is experienced by three Mexicans living in Colorado, who sued the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for rejecting their application for a “gren card”, because they lived more than a year as undocumented, left the country, but later got a tourist visa type B.

The lawsuit was filed by the spouses Norma Cisneros Zavala Y Álvaro Pérez Gonzálezwhose children and grandchildren are US citizens; and by Maria Salazar Manzo, married to a US citizen and mother of two children born in the US, reported the . agency,

Cisneros and Pérez left the US in 2008, while Salazar returned to Mexico in 1999, but returned before they served the 10-year sentence, as they obtained travel permits.

Attorney Luis Cortés alleges in his lawsuit that his clients submitted their requests to adjust their status in 2019, but in 2020 the agency informed them that the 10-year punishment that immigrants should serve stopped when they returned to the United States., so they were not eligible for the immigration benefit.

“The text of the Act … more naturally reads as a categorical barrier to admissibility that applies for 10 years after the non-citizen left, but not after that,” the lawsuit argues.

The lawyers allege that the 10-year punishment ended for the spouses in 2018, while for Salazar the punishment period ended in 2009.

Lawyer Aaron Elinoff, who also represents the three plaintiffs, indicated that there are other similar cases, but without specifying details.

With information from .