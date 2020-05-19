The Widex Evoke hearing aid, with its SoundSense technology, records all configuration adjustments made and intelligently applies them to similar situations, even if you are in a new environment, without having to do anything.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), 466 million people worldwide currently suffer from hearing problems, 34 million of whom are children. There is an estimate that by 2050 the number of people affected may reach 900 million.

In Brazil, according to a study by the Locomotiva Institute and the Deaf Accessibility Week, 10.7 million people have some hearing impairment, with 2.3 million having severe disability (deafness). Of the people with hearing loss, 9% were born with this condition and 91% acquired it throughout their lives – half of whom were before the age of 50.

Many of these cases can be alleviated with the help of hearing aids, which today are much smaller and smarter than ever. Today’s hearing aids not only make sounds louder, they are equipped with technology that helps direct the sounds you need and want to hear, making those sounds more prominent than other background sounds.

Artificial intelligence is new in the hearing aid industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) in hearing aids is relatively new to the industry. This technology is programmed to solve complex problems with intelligent solutions, being able to “learn” from experience and adjust to complex listening situations. And it is something that many people are already enjoying, whether they realize it or not, when using smartphones and a variety of applications.

Hearing aids with Artificial Intelligence can learn and adjust to any preference

According to the Hearing Industries Association, hearing aids built with artificial intelligence have a range of features that can detect your environment and learn preferences for listening.

For example, when you are in a noisy restaurant, hearing aids with artificial intelligence can automatically switch to provide more comfort or clarity, helping to achieve better hearing performance.

In the places you frequent, the hearing aid will remember your preferred settings and will be automatically adjusted when you return to this location. The recently launched artificial intelligence features include step trackers, an engagement tracker and fall detection.

Hearing aids using artificial intelligence technology

The hearing aid Widex Evoke, is part of the devices that are innovating in artificial intelligence and helping people to hear better.

Being one of the first on the market, the resource used by Widex, SoundSense Adapt, uses real-time machine learning to learn preferences in any listening environment.

SoundSense Learn allows the user to easily customize listening preferences on demand, selecting the most pleasant sound settings through a simple A / B comparison. That way, no matter where he is, he can control the environment to hear better.

Widex Evoke learns from users around the world by sending anonymous preference data to a secure Widex Cloud. This allows the system to become smarter every day, benefiting all users of the technology over time.

How do EVOKE hearing aids work?

The new SoundSense technology allows users to tell their hearing aids EVOKE which sounds they prefer, choosing from the sound suggestions provided by the smartphone with the EVOKE hearing app. The powerful processor then uses this data to deliver even better real-life sound, based on the user’s personal preferences.

In addition, the combination of individual user input and machine learning allows EVOKE hearing aids to combine all user preferences, using anonymous data, to help predict preferred sound settings and further improve life’s sound experiences. real.

Website: https://caicaparelhosaudificados.com.br/

