How teams pushed F1 pitstops to the limit

Concerned that the teams have begun to automate some of their processes, given the frequency with which the stop time was reached and even reduced from two seconds, the FIA ​​issued a Technical Directive that will come into force as of Hungarian Grand Prix August 1st.

The directive attacks against the equipment of the pit stops and, in particular, against a clause of the technical regulation – article 12.8.4 – that stipulates that “any sensor system can only act passively”.

It follows that some teams may have found a gray area in the regulations to gain an advantage.

It is known that the teams have systems that connect the guns for changing wheels with the pit gantry and the traffic light system that indicates to the pilot when to accelerate again when it is considered that all the work of the stop has been completed. finalized.

It is at this point where the focus of attention is focused, on whether these systems are “passive” and the information is only recorded, or if that information is used “actively” to send an order that connects with the next phase of the stop.

For this reason, a debate was opened on whether this behavior has helped teams to be faster at stops and exceed the logical human reaction time, which is measured in about 200-250 milliseconds (between 0.2 and 0.25 seconds) .

If a team has a system that automatically activates the next phase of the pit stop as soon as a sensor detects it, this can reduce the reaction time for each element of the stop, which can give an advantage of several tenths of a second. .

That’s why the SON you want there to be a minimum reaction time in each of the main pit stop processes: 0.15 seconds from when the wheels are on the car until the jack is lowered, and 0.2 seconds from when the car is lowered to the ground and the exit order is given.

These requirements will obviously slow down the quickest pit stops by a small margin, as some teams have clearly reached a point where they have pushed beyond the new limits.

There is no doubt that the team that has the most to lose from the new pit stop procedures is Red Bull, which has pitched the fastest in six of the first eight races of the year.

Three of his stops have been under two seconds, a time that no one else has achieved so far this season, with Aston Martin achieving the fastest stop beyond Red Bull, with 2.08s in Portugal.

It’s not just about the stop itself to change tires

The equality of the grid and the strategic impact of drivers being within the “pit window” is generating greater emphasis on the different phases of a stop this season.

The mistake during Valtteri Bottas’ stop at the Monaco Grand Prix shows that even the smallest deviation can have dramatic consequences.

McLaren members assist Valtteri Bottas after his spin in the pitlane.

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Bottas’ spin in the Austrian pitlane also underscores the desire to improve speed throughout the pit lane sequence, as key tenths can also be found in the braking and acceleration phase during the stop.

Although the Finn’s experiment of getting out of the pit box in second gear ultimately failed and cost him a three-place grid penalty at the Red Bull Ring race, it gave the team some of the answers they were looking for.

This was another attempt by Mercedes to recoup on pit road some of the losses they believe they are racking up against Red Bull, as the team identified the amount of wheel slip when exiting the pit as the contributing factor to the loss of time that was decisive with Max Verstappen in France.

Every fraction of a second counts and, if not taken into account correctly in the delta time of the pit stop – either by the speed of entry to the pit lane line, the point of entry and stop in the pit, the stop in itself, the exit after the stop or the withdrawal of the pit limiter and the exit from the pitlane after the pit lane – you will simply lose time against your opponent.

That is why we have started to see that teams also add a slant to their pit equipment as they seek to create a competitive advantage over their rivals.

The angle provides a better position for the driver, especially if there is more than one team in the pitlane to serve their drivers at the same time.

Gallery: Slopes at Pit Stops

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, in the pits

1/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, in the pits

2/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin pit box

3/9

Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Mclaren F1 team pit stop Monaco GP Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

4/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, makes a pit stop

5/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, in the pits

6/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop

7/9

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, makes a pit stop

8/9

Photo by: LAT Images

Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, in the pits during practice

9/9

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images