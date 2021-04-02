How Sweet Potatoes Can Help You Lose Weight



Sweet potatoes are rich in beta-carotene and anthocyanins.

Photo: Nastasya Day / Pexels

Sweet potatoes are sweet, nutritious, and can help you lose weight. They have components that promote weight loss. Sweet potatoes are one of the main sources of beta-carotene (a precursor to vitamin A), rich in fiber, vitamin C, and manganese.

Sweet potatoes support intestinal health and provide antioxidants with anti-inflammatory effects.

A medium sweet potato weighing 150 grams contains 164 calories; 2 grams of protein; 6 g of fat, 4 g of fiber and 25 g of carbohydrates.

Why Sweet Potatoes Help You Lose Weight

Fiber fills you up and helps you feel full. Higher fiber intake has been linked to healthier body weight and successful weight loss maintenance. Dietary fiber reduces hunger hormone levels, slows digestion, and improves blood sugar control.

Besides, the fiber is a prebiotic or food source for healthy bacteria that live in your gut.

Sweet potatoes help you feel full with fewer calories. Compared to other carbohydrates like rice and pasta, sweet potatoes have fewer calories. A cup of white rice has 205 calories and a 150g serving of spaghetti has about 250 calories, so by consuming sweet potatoes you can eat a little more for the same amount of calories.

So swapping other starchy carbs for potato or sweet potato is a super easy way to cut down on some calories and stay fuller while you’re at it.

Consume in moderate portions

Sweet potato is an unrefined carbohydrate. High carbohydrate foods are an important part of a healthy diet. Carbohydrates provide the body with glucose, which is converted into energy that is used to support body functions and physical activity.

Some types of carbohydrate-rich foods are better than others. Sweet potatoes may be a better choice in place of white bread, cakes, white rice, and other highly processed or refined foods.

If you are trying to lose weight, it is feasible to consume moderate servings of sweet potatoes, one cup of puree equals one serving according to the USDA ChooseMyPlate recommendations.

How to cook sweet potato

Up to 92% of the nutrient can be retained by limiting cooking time, such as boiling in a pot with a tight-fitting lid for 20 minutes.

Cook with the skin to try to maintain the nutrients, including beta-carotene and vitamin C. You can consume the skin and get more fiber.

How to microwave sweet potato

Prick the entire surface of the sweet potato several times with a sharp fork or knife and place it on a microwave-safe plate. Heat the sweet potato on high for 8-10 minutes. Halfway through cooking, turn the root to ensure it cooks evenly.