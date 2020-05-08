What does Superman do as the Herald of Galactus? We leave you all the information on this epic crossover below.

In 1999, DC Comics and Marvel did something that would seem unimaginable today and allowed Superman to cross paths with The Fantastic Four for a special deluxe issue written and illustrated by Dan Jurgens and Art Thibert. In it, Galactus turns the Man of Steel into his new Herald before he is finally defeated by the Fantastic Four.

The comic begins with a flashback showing the planet of Krypton exploding once again. However, before that happens, someone creates a small capsule and sends it to Earth. Where a dark figure intercepts it before allowing it to reach its intended recipient: Superman. After deactivating a terrorist’s nuclear device, the capsule reaches Superman and delivers his father’s final message. Krypton did not explode due to natural causes! Galactus ate it!

Superman travels to the land of the Fantastic Four and gives them the crystal, which frees Hank Henshaw, the Superman Cyborg. But before he can join forces to defeat the planet eater as he wishes, a mysterious orb consumes the Man of Steel, and emerges as the new Herald of Galactus. Superman tries to resist Galactus’s will, but the cosmic power soon consumes him. So he nullifies his sense of identity and sends him into the universe to find a suitable planet for his new lord and teacher.

The Fantastic Four eventually team up with Henshaw.

The story takes a fun break to explain the many parallels between Henshaw and Richard’s famous family. Writer Dan Jurgens created Hank Henshaw as an evil version of Reed Richards, and the character’s backstory has always been a dark reversal of the Fantastic Four.

While the Fantastic Four went into space and received cosmic rays and returned as superheroes, Henshaw and his team went into space and were horribly mutated by the cosmic rays that hit them. Henshaw was the sole survivor of his crew and used his new cyber powers to become the Cyborg Superman, destroying Coast City.

Superman found his teacher a new planet to devour. But when the time came for the being to feed, Superman’s deep recollection of Krypton’s destruction revived his sense of identity, and he used his newly discovered Cosmic Power against Galactus. The World Eater knocks down the Man of Steel, stripping him of his enhanced powers. But with his mind now clear, Superman helps the Fantastic Four reverse the polarity of the Galactus Elemental Converter, draining his power instead of the planet.

Thus they solve the conflict.

With Galactus frustrated, the fantastic five defeat Henshaw after his betrayal. They also discover that he fabricated the message that Superman discovered at the beginning of the story. Once Superman convinces Galactus to only feed on deserted planets, Reed Richards shuts down the Elemental Converter and frees the Devourer, who immediately destroys Henshaw for altering his message and establishing this conflict.

Superman and the Fantastic Four return to the Baxter Building and spend a moment with Franklin, Reed and Sue’s son. In the Marvel Universe, apparently, Superman is a fictional character with his own animated series that Franklin faithfully watches every week. Franklin is delighted to meet his hero in real life. Furthermore, the Man of Steel gives the boy his famous cloak before returning to his own Earth.