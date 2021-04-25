How successful is DigiByte in competing against the major cryptocurrencies? Is DGB here to stay?

Compartir

DigiByte is open source blockchain or software designed to compete with major cryptocurrencies by prioritizing scalability and cybersecurity. The platform provides certain additional features that allow users to issue the assets and launch the applications. DGB’s current market price is $ 0.121 and it has increased 6.10% for a week, giving it a market capitalization of more than $ 1.69 billion.

The DGB token was mined as a fork of BTC in 2014. DigiByte’s protocol aims to take advantage of multiple mining algorithms and helps enforce monetary policy with a maximum supply of 21 billion coins. DGB is a BTC mod with better speed, capacity and security. It is a free trade altcoin that can be traded on many exchanges including Huobi Global, OKEx, VCC Exchange, Upbit, and Binance.

DigiByte offers the highest security blockchain and is widely recognized as the most secure crypto on the market. This is due to many crucial technologies employed for the project. To secure the blockchain and reduce the risk of double spending, the platform uses five proof-of-work algorithms. These five different algorithms help maintain security and prevent ASIC miners from confiscating a large amount of power.

For safe asset management, DigiByte has created the DigiAssets and Digi-ID feature. The network recently introduced AntumID Authenticator Multichain, which allowed users to get a new authenticator to support DigiLaunch. DigiTracker has added an element of refresh with the release of a new version that gets the DigiByte community excited about the app.

Compared to most other cryptocurrencies, DGB technology works much better; This makes it one of the excellent performing altcoins. In fact, the coin suffered many losses in the market, but its growth still seems reasonable compared to many other cryptocurrencies. After its slide in March, the performance of the currency looks promising.

Although the gradual increase in DigiByte’s price has not reached the top crypto, investors have learned to keep an eye on the asset’s performance. Despite its slow rise recently, the coin has enormous potential and could grow in full bloom for years to come.