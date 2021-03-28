How Stress Influences Weight Gain

Stress is a state of mental fatigue which usually causes various physical and emotional disorders. It presents with a set of alterations that are produced in the organism by unpleasant stimuli and that deteriorate health at all levels. It can come from any situation or thought that makes us feel frustrated, angry or nervous, that is why it is usually accompanied by a long list of effects that deteriorate health at all levels. Specifically, there are scientific references that have proven how stress affects the ability to maintain a healthy weight and is even a factor that prevents weight loss. Whether it is the result of high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, unhealthy stress-induced behaviors, or a combination of the two, the link between stress and weight gain is clear.

Stress arises in the body as a reaction to a challenge or demand, which is why in small episodes stress can be positive and lead us to more easily complete certain activities and tasks. However when stress lasts for a long time, often becomes a chronic condition which damages health significantly.

The link between stress, cortisol, and weight gain

It is not new news to say that doctors, nutritionists and researchers around the world have long found that increased “Stress hormone” cortisol is one of the main causes of weight gain.

Every time we are stressed, the adrenal glands release adrenaline and cortisol and as a result, glucose is released into the bloodstream. It is popular knowledge that glucose is the body’s main source of energy. All this process happens with the aim of giving the body the energy it needs to escape from a risky situation, also known as a fight or flight response. Once the threat has subsided, the high adrenaline levels wear off, the blood sugar spike drops, and this is when cortisol kicks in to quickly replenish your energy supply.

Another typical effect of stress and high levels of cortisol in the body is that both can lead to uncontrollable sugar cravings; one more explanation about weight gain. What happens is that sugar provides the body with the “fast energy” it thinks it needs, in fact, if you think about it, sugary foods are the first thing we look for when we are stressed. While there are many dangers associated with excessive sugar intake and avoiding its consumption is one of the main measures to gain health, lose weight and prevent diseases.In particular when we consume sugar in stressful situations, the body tends to store it

The bad new? This energy that the body conserves, is stored mainly in the form of abdominal fat. It should be mentioned that abdominal fat is the most dangerous. The problem with this type of localized fat is that it is not limited to the extra layer of padding located just under the skin (subcutaneous fat). It also includes visceral fat, which is found on the inside of the abdomen, around the internal organs. So this type of fat is not only much more difficult to eliminate, it significantly deteriorates health and it affects the functioning of the most important organs.

The truth is the stress mechanism creates a vicious cycleWe get stressed, release cortisol, gain weight, crave more sugar, eat more calories and sugary foods, and gain more weight.

Cortisol also exerts a worrying effect on metabolism and it is not necessarily linked to the consumption of foods high in fat and sugar. Therefore, the simple excessive presence of cortisol in the body slows down metabolism and this significantly hinders weight loss. Also a slower metabolism promotes a greater accumulation of fat in the body and makes the burning of calories much slower. This is proven by an investigation led by the Ohio State University, the study was based on interviewing women about the stress they had experienced the day before; later they were fed a meal rich in fat and calories. After finishing the meal, scientists measured the metabolic rates of women (the rate at which they burned calories and fat) and also tested their blood sugar, cholesterol, insulin and cortisol levels. The findings were surprising – the researchers found that on average, women who reported one or more stressors during the previous 24 hours they burned 104 fewer calories than women without prior stressors. For added context: this could result in an 11 pound weight gain in one year. In addition, stressed women also had higher insulin levels, a hormone that contributes to fat storage.

Last but not least, hormonal changes associated with chronic stress and high levels of cortisol are the perfect thread to develop unhealthy habits and behaviors. These behaviors can cause weight gain by promoting some mechanisms, which are also related to weight gain.

Emotional eating: Not only does increased cortisol levels make us crave unhealthy foods, but excess nervous energy can cause us to eat a lot more than normal.

Increased consumption of fast food: When we are stressed we do not have the courage or energy to plan our meals, it is normal that we turn to processed foods and fast foods that are finally much more accessible.

Less physical activity: Being very stressed and worried means that we do not have time or disposition for anything, it is normal that the desire to exercise is significantly diminished.

Skipping meals: Having a lot to do throughout the day not only makes healthy meal planning a nightmare, it is also a reason to skip meals. One more reason to gain weight.

Lower quality of sleep: Many people have trouble sleeping when they are stressed. Research has linked a lack of sleep to a slower metabolism. Feeling too tired can also reduce your willpower and contribute to unhealthy eating habits.

