How Steve Ballmer negotiated his contract with Microsoft to reach a net worth of $ 80 billion

When Steve Ballmer joined Microsoft, he received no action. Nor does it appear in the mythical photo of the first eleven workers of the company. Although he subsequently escalated and ended up picking up the baton from Bill Gates as CEO of Microsoft, Ballmer arrived in 1980 and is considered the 30th employee. But thanks to a quirk with his contract, he ended up getting 8% of Microsoft’s shares.

A master move that today has allowed him to place himself among the richest in the world, with a fortune valued at 80,000 million dollars, according to Forbes magazine.

How Ballmer got 8.75% of Microsoft despite Paul Allen’s reluctance

Steve Ballmer and Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, had their differences, but as Ballmer himself recognized after Allen’s death in 2018, he was a “friend, teacher and mentor.” The conflict between the two Microsoft personalities had one of its most intense episodes when Bill Gates offered 8.75% of Microsoft’s stock to Ballmer.

According to Paul Allen himself in his book ‘Idea Man: A Memoir by the Co-founder of Microsoft’, the initial idea was to offer him up to 5% of the company, because they were sure that Ballmer would not leave Stanford unless he had a percentage of shares.

However, Gates ended up offering him 8.75%, considerably more than what Paul Allen had agreed to. “Look, we have to have Steve. I’ll get the extra points from me,” Gates said. A stance that Allen accepted and exemplifies how Ballmer managed to get more stock than Microsoft’s own co-founders had planned to give him.

Microsoft just reached $ 2T, pushing Steve Ballmer’s net worth to $ 80B. Interestingly: when Ballmer joined MSFT in 1980, he was employee # 30 and received ZERO equity. By its IPO in 1986, I have owned 8% of MSFT. How did Ballmer get that stake? A contract quirk. Here’s the story🧵 pic.twitter.com/oX4fuzLE4V – Trung Phan 🇨🇦 (@TrungTPhan) July 1, 2021

That a person who joins a company so late achieves such a high percentage is not usual. His initial position was that of “commercial manager”, but he managed to negotiate his contract much better and ended up becoming one of the most relevant figures in the company.

Steve Ballmer was Microsoft’s first non-technical signing. Gates and Allen needed immediate help and bet on Ballmer, with a starting salary of $ 50,000, but also 10% of all the profit growth he could generate.

However, in those years Microsoft began to grow like foam and that 10% of the profits was not sustainable. And this is where the contract change occurred that has ended up making Ballmer one of the richest people in the world.

Gates had 64% and Allen 36%. But taking advantage of the growth, it was decided to change the structure of the company. Gates and Allen kept 84%, 8% went to investors and Ballmer got 8% in exchange for waiving his 10% win deal.

What in 1980 seemed like acceptable conditions for Ballmer ended up becoming unsustainable due to Microsoft’s skyrocketing growth. In 1986, with the IPO of Microsoft, Ballmer suddenly raised $ 56 million.

Many years have passed since then, but Ballmer still holds about 4% of Microsoft shares. With the current valuation of these stocks, Ballmer has been climbing to the top of the richest in the world. All for knowing how to agree on ambitious but logical conditions at first and knowing how to adapt when there was a restructuring.

Cover Image | New York Times

