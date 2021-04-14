How Stellar’s Growth in Q1 2021 Could Drive More Adoption

Compartir

Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) has released its first quarter report. In an official post, the SDF reiterated the importance of its main strategic pillar around the Stellar blockchain: usability, trust, adoption and sustainable use cases.

In recent months, the Stellar ecosystem has started to grow on this vision according to the SDF. The data provided by the report indicates that the platform has experienced a year-on-year increase in its total accounts which stands at 11%.

The total number of transactions processed on the network has increased by 100%. Similarly, payments have increased 160% with an 84% increase in “relevant assets” with 29 times the volume of transactions on the network made with them, according to the report.

Therefore, Stellar Network saw an increase in the number of “real financial instruments” using its platform as a solution. These assets are tied to fiat currency or shares in the traditional market.

Stellar allows the bull run in the cryptocurrency market

Additionally, the Stellar Development Foundation managed to invest a total of $ 6.5 million in companies such as Wyre, Cowrie Integrated System, and DSTOQ through the Enterprise Fund. Each new cooperation brings Stellar closer to consolidating its pillar and is a new step towards mainstream adoption.

The SDF marketing team developed a new case study with DSTOQ, Stellar’s latest recipient of business funding. This case study highlights the latest business results from DSTOQ and features multiple clients talking about how DSTOQ enables them to achieve financial freedom.

The SDF and Circle partnership to launch the USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin on Stellar marked a major milestone for this blockchain. As the CENTER consortium, the organization created by Circle and Coinbase to support USDC, seeks to become more independent from Ethereum, Stellar took a key role.

(…) Pair the world’s fastest growing USD stablecoin with the world’s fastest moving network. Businesses and individual users can now take advantage of USDC while taking advantage of Stellar’s low-cost, speed, and security features.

As recent data from Glassnode shows, stablecoins and their increase in market capitalization are apparently correlated with the performance of cryptocurrencies. The more demand for these assets, the more institutions and retail investors need them to enter the market, as seen below.

Source: Glassnode

XLM is trading at $ 0.60 with a correction of 8.6% on the daily chart. On the weekly chart and on the monthly chart, XLM performs well with 12.2% and 53% gains respectively.

XLM with moderate losses on the 24-hour chart. Source: XLMUSDT Tradingview