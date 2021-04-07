How Spearmint Tea Can Help You Eliminate Pimples



Peppermint tea has possible anti-androgen properties.

Spearmint tea is used as a natural remedy, which can help prevent or treat acne. This tea has several components that can be helpful for a skin problem. Drinking peppermint tea probably won’t do all the work on its own, but it can be a good helper, and antioxidant intake doesn’t hurt your skin.

Acne develops when pores become clogged. People can get acne at almost any age, not just during their teens. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, acne can be made worse by sleeping very little, eating certain foods such as those that rapidly increase the level of sugar in the blood, using makeup or other greasy products on the skin.

How Peppermint Tea Can Help You Get Rid Of Pimples

Antioxidants

Spearmint has compounds called polyphenols with properties anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial. Particularly rosmarinic acid. It also contains natural flavonoids like limonene and menthol.

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties can be helpful considering that hair follicles can sometimes become blocked with sebum, dead skin cells, and other particles. When this blockage becomes inflamed, raised bumps form which are commonly known as acne.

Anti-androgenic properties

It is due to its antiandrogenic properties that peppermint tea has been popularly considered an ally to combat acne. The anti-androgenic properties of peppermint tea mean that can lower levels of male hormones, including testosterone, which stimulates sebum production.

A study conducted in Turkey with women with PCOS notes that spearmint has antiandrogenic properties in women with hirsutism, a condition that results in excessive growth of dark or thick hair.

Although women don’t produce as much testosterone as men, Healthline notes that testosterone can still play a role in acne breakouts. In a study of 207 women ages 18 to 45 with acne, 72 percent of those with acne women were found to have excess androgen hormones.

At the moment the evidence on the effects of peppermint tea on acne has been anecdotal, from testimonials that tell of their experience on platforms such as Reddit with positive results after two weeks, although in some cases a little more. Every skin is different, as are the causes of acne, for some people tea may work and for others it may not be an effective remedy. There is still no research specifically establishing the effects between spearmint tea and acne.

How to take care of acne at home

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends wash your face twice a day and after sweating. Apply with your fingertips a mild, non-abrasive cleaner, like the ones do not contain alcohol.

Products that can irritate the skin such as astringents, tonics and exfoliants are not recommended.unless recommended by a dermatologist. The AAD notes that dry, red skin makes acne worse.

Don’t rub the skin hard, this can make acne worse. Rinse with lukewarm water.

If you have oily hair, shampoo daily.

Avoid pinching, popping or squeezing the pimples, this will increase the risk of acne scars.

Try to stay out of the sun and tanning beds to avoid damaging your skin. Also, some acne medications make the skin very sensitive to ultraviolet (UV) light.

