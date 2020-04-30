In the heart of the Sierra de Grazalema Natural Park, in the Andalusian region, in southern Spain, the small town of Zahara de la Sierra has cut itself off from the world and has managed to prevent the entry of the coronavirus.

The city of Zahara de la Sierra has been carrying out strict controls to avoid contamination

With about 1,400 inhabitants, the small municipality of the province of Cádiz blocked five of the six entrances to shield itself from the covid-19 pandemic and, to date, it has no recorded case.

Spain is the second country in the world in number of confirmed cases (about 210 thousand) behind only the United States, and third in number of deaths (more than 23 thousand), after USA and Italy.

According to official data from the Andalusian government, there are more than 1,200 cases of covid-19 in the province of Cadiz and more than one hundred deaths.

But, within this chaotic and worrying national situation, the Andalusian Secretary of Health and Family confirms that little Zahara remains unrecorded. The secret, according to the local city hall, is to have acted early and rigorously – and to have the collaboration of all residents.

No entry

In the only open access to Zahara, police officers control the flow of vehicles and only allow those who go to work in services considered essential, guaranteed by the decree of the state of alert, signed by the central government in Madrid, in force since 14 March.

With a sprinkler, volunteers and municipal employees disinfect all cars entering and leaving the municipality. The vehicles also go through a sanitary spring breaker and through an arc that automatically launches a mixture with sanitary water.

The mayor of Zahara de la Sierra, Santiago Galván, explained to the BBC News Brasil report that the key to preventing contagion from the coronavirus was the reorganization of traffic. He says that he determined the closure of the streets and directed the flow of vehicles to a single avenue.

“We have the advantage of the geography of our land, we are on a hill. There is a state access road, but inside the city, all the connection routes are municipal”, explained BBC News Brasil.

Inside the city, streets, sidewalks, squares and other public spaces are also disinfected, every Monday and Thursday. Coordinated by two city officials, 35 volunteers are divided into shifts and groups to disinfect each street and square in Zahara.

The city is small, with less than 2 thousand inhabitants

One of these volunteers is farmer Antonio Atienza Santos, 30, who lent two tractors to the municipality and helps clean up the village.

“We are a small town, we all know each other. I hope everything will go back to the way it was before, but I know it will take a while”, he comments.

Galván says that the control and cleaning measures give the population peace of mind, but points out that the most important thing is to make residents aware that isolation has to be maintained. “The most important has been the responsibility of the residents to stay at home and avoid crowds,” says the mayor of the city, who has only one health post.

Home Delivery

To encourage the population to stay at home, a public-private partnership organized a free system of purchases and home deliveries: the scheme brings together supermarkets, grocery stores, pharmacies and all other businesses considered essential by the Spanish government and authorized to operate.

The order is placed by phone; employees and volunteers take care of collecting the items and delivering them to the homes.

For those who need to leave, Zahara has almost 4,000 protective masks sent by the state government. In addition, 53 volunteer seamstresses made 3,000 reusable masks, following the recommendations of the Ministry of Health.

The measures adopted in the municipality have served to protect mainly the most vulnerable people, those over 65, who represent 21% of the local population.

“We expanded the social assistance service, with the collaboration of the women’s association, which offered volunteers to monitor the elderly by telephone. Thus, everyone can call and ask for help in case of any incident at home,” adds Galván.

At the city’s nonprofit asylum, all the elderly and workers tested covid-19 and tested negative.

Zahara’s current success is even more impressive compared to neighboring Ubrique, a city with about 17,000 inhabitants. 36 km from Zahara, Ubrique already has almost 50 recorded cases of covid-19, with at least one death.

Rural and adventure tourism

The pandemic particularly affects the tourism sector, which has a large share of Spain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Tourism is also the most important in the region’s economy. Zahara depends on 90% of tourism.

Bathed by a reservoir of turquoise blue water, Zahara de la Sierra is part of the so-called Route of the White Villages. The city was declared a historical heritage by the Spanish Ministry of Culture and, with that, it became a natural space protected by the government of Andalusia. It is one of the so-called “most beautiful villages in Spain”.

The municipality, which preserves parts of a medieval village and walls, received a large volume of tourists from Asia, North America and Europe.

“How many tourists are we going to receive in the coming months? We are probably talking about a lost year,” says the mayor, aware that the impact will be strong for the local economy.

Entrepreneur Alejandro Galván Atienza, 43, owns a small, two-star rural hotel with about 20 rooms. Currently, the establishment is closed and he regrets the uncertainty that the tourism sector is experiencing.

Atienza saw all reservations for the semester canceled when the Spanish government decreed a state of alert – just as the high season began.

“Until we don’t have a vaccine, it will be complicated for the tourism sector”, estimates the businessman.

However, the businessman believes that the measures adopted in Zahara have been agreed and the participation of residents – who do not leave their homes for anything – has helped to keep the municipality as a virus-free zone. And that it will help the recovery of the local economy when the pandemic is under control.

