How some Indian farmers got rid of the demand for Pepsi despite growing the unique variety of potatoes with which they make their Lays

10 million rupees to each of the Indian farmers per grow a variety of potatoes owned by PepsiCo. In 2019, the powerful food brand that owns Pepsi, Lays, Gatorade or Doritos, sued a group of nine farmers for, according to their version, “illegally selling a registered variety.”

We are talking about the exclusive potato variety FL 2027, better known as’BC5‘, whose organoleptic properties are very recognizable and contain less water than normal varieties, 80% compared to 85% for other varieties.

PepsiCo currently works with 24,000 farmers across India to grow this variety, but maintains the rights to it due to being granted the variety in 2009 under the Indian Plant and Variety Protection Act 2001. However, in the Gujarat region it was discovered that some farmers were producing this variety without the permission of PepsiCo and therefore the multinational sued them, requesting about 130,000 euros from each of them.

As Bipin Patel, one of the accused farmers, explained to Reuters, “We have grown potatoes for a long time and we have never had this problem. Whenever we have been using saved seeds from one crop to sow next year’s crop.” But these farmers did not explain how that variety got to them.

Why PepsiCo withdrew its lawsuit despite having that variety of potatoes registered

PepsiCo’s initial offer was either to sign an exclusivity agreement with them or to stop growing these potatoes. The defendants’ lawyer agreed to study the offer and the trial was delayed until June. However, pressures led to a decision being made ahead of time.

In recent years, India has been a tinderbox of conflicts between local employers and workers, on the one hand, and large international corporations on the other. Gujarat farmers received social and political support and it was explained that Indian law entitles farmers to “keep, use, plant, exchange, share or sell“The agricultural products they want (including seeds) as long as they do not use the registered trademark. A legal dubious situation that led to PepsiCo deciding to withdraw the lawsuit.

From PepsiCo International they asked the headquarters of India to resolve the matter as soon as possibleas they were “concerned about the legal problem and the reaction,” according to the Economic Times. Although, from PepsiCo India they explained that “the local team is fully trained to” act as owners “and equipped to make decisions based on local market conditions”.

The variety ‘FC5’ is not the only potato that has been registered, since in India more than 25 varieties are in the hands of different companies. However, none of the varieties developed by small farmers has been registered, explains Quartz India.

A few weeks later, PepsiCo decided to withdraw the lawsuit against Indian farmers. “After talks with the government, the company agreed to withdraw the cases against the farmers,” explained a PepsiCo India spokesman, according to Reuters.

The role of the Indian government had a great relevance in the decision. At the time, India was in the middle of a general election where the rural population had a dominant voice. A Hindu nationalist group related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) explained that PepsiCo was coercing farmers. In the midst of this storm, PepsiCo decided to withdraw and bet on “finding a long-term and friendly solution”.

Prior to Pepsi’s decision, the #BoycottPepsi hashtag had garnered 39 million impressions and more than 10,800 tweets on Twitter.

Gujarat farmers protesting against PepsiCo. Image from Times of India.

Ashwani Mahajan, politician and financial leader, welcomed PepsiCo’s move as a moral victory for Indian farmers. “Multinationals must understand that they must comply with Indian laws,” he explained as described by Reuters.

Although the lawsuit against the farmers was withdrawn, the truth is that the battle against PepsiCo continues. At the end of 2019, different farmers in Gujarat were protesting the registered use of this variety of potato. A debate on intellectual property that also applies to agriculture.