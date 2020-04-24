After the announcement of Sérgio Moro’s resignation from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, social networks were divided between praise for the former federal judge’s performance and criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro’s alleged political intervention in the Federal Police. The negative comments regarding Bolsonaro were left to the opposition; among bolsonaristas, the attitude is cautious. The main names in support of the federal government await the president’s statement to take a stand.

On Facebook, the posts shared with greater engagement after the Minister of Justice’s speech were thanking Moro. Among the most popular were posts by businessman Luciano Hang (4,600 shares), federal deputy Carla Zambelli (8,100), party president Novo João Amoêdo (5,300) and the page “Movimento Avança” Brazil “(10.6 thousand). “Vem Pra Rua Brasil” included the hashtag #BolsonaroTraiuMoro in a post that had 7,200 shares.

Other popular publications also included references to complaints made by Moro of political interference with the Federal Police. A post on the “A Luta” page compared the Minister of Justice’s pronouncement to a “winning plea” and got 10,000 shares. State representative Arthur do Val (Patriota-SP) called Bolsonaro a “criminal” and won 3,700 shares. Former Mayor of São Paulo, Fernando Haddad (PT) pointed out that Moro said that PT’s governments maintained the autonomy of the PF and his post reached 2,700 shares.

On Instagram, the dynamics were similar. The most engaging posts included thanks to Moro and criticism of the alleged intervention in the PF. Noteworthy were posts by Luciano Hang (137,700 likes) and former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (125,000), praising the Minister of Justice; and Fernando Haddad (79.9 thousand likes) and the pages Quebrando o Tabu (87.9 thousand) and Mídia Ninja (81.4 thousand), with attacks on Bolsonaro.

After the announcement of Moro’s resignation, the name of the former federal judge was the most commented term on Twitter, with 1.2 million mentions, followed by the term “president”, with 989 thousand. The hashtags #BolsonaroTraidor, #ForaBolsonaro, #TchauQuerido and #BolsonaroEnlouqeceu, all contrary to the president, were also on trending topics.

Among bolsonaristas profiles, the attitude is of caution. Parliamentary Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) said she would wait for the president’s statement, scheduled to take place at 5 pm. The same was said by São Paulo deputy Douglas Garcia (PSL): “I like to hear the contradictory and I will wait for the speech of the President of the Republic.”

See too:

Coronavirus: how to avoid misinformation in the midst of the covid-19 infodemia

.