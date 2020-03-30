When you wash your hands only with water, the water glides over the virus, without removing it. This occurs due to the layer of fat that the virus has. And that has to do?

First you have to understand that oils are liquid fats. And water and oil do not mix, just look at what happens when you throw a glass of water and another glass of oil in the same container: they do not come together. But if soap is applied, the oil dissolves in the water.

The soap is made up of pin-shaped molecules, which have a hydrophilic head, that is, it is attracted to water and a hydrophobic glue, which evades water and attracts oils or fats instead.

Then, when the soap molecules come into contact with the water and the fat exerts a double attraction: the fat separates, the oil particles are surrounded and dispersed in the water.

In the case of the coronavirus the same thing happens: the virus is made up of proteins and a lipid or fatty membrane, which when it comes into contact with the soap, separates. Soap breaks that membrane and thus destroys the virus.

In other words, when you wash your hands with soap and water, you surround those microorganisms on your skin with soap molecules. The hydrophobic tails of the free-floating soap molecules try to evade water. In the process, they enter the lipid envelope of the virus and force it open: they break it

But for “the magic” to happen, you have to wash your hands for approximately 30 seconds. If we wash for 10 seconds, there will be residue. That is, the virus is still there. But if we wash our hands for 30 seconds, the soap will have managed to destroy the virus. It is important to run soap and water over the back and palm of the hands, between the fingers and under the nails.

It should be remembered that the ideal is to wash with soap and water but if you do not have that option, then you can use alcohol gel, since alcohol works in a similar way to soap: it breaks the fat layer. To be effective, it must have between 60 and 70% alcohol.

“As for liquid alcohol diluted to 70%, you have to be very careful, since its repeated use can cause dermatitis,” explained Fabián Martín, pharmacist from the Virology department of the Malbrán Institute, referring to the 70% alcohol and water preparation that it is sometimes used to sanitize different surfaces

As for when to wash your hands, Martín stresses that you have to do it frequently and it is not just before eating, after going to the bathroom or when touching the garbage. “You have to clean your hands every time you are in contact with an object from outside, such as when you receive a delivery, touch a grocery bag, an ATM, we pass on the street, etc,” he listed.