If you have not yet purchased the new Nintendo console, you now have two different options to choose from. There is the original one, which offers portability and playback Integrated television along with removable Joy-Con controls, and there is the Lite, the smallest and cheapest alternative.We have developed this comparative guide between Nintendo Switch vs. Lite so that you know the differences and decide which is yours.

The Switch Lite is similar to the original, but has some significant design changes that may or may not be of interest to you Both are very good options, determining which one is the best for you will depend on what you are looking for.

Specifications

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite

Dimensions 10 x 4.2 x .55 inch 8.2 x 3.6 x 0.55 inch Weight 0.66 pounds without controls, 0.88 pounds with controls 0.61 pounds Processor Nvidia customized Tegra / Tegra X1 + Nvidia customized Tegra X1 + RAM 4 GB 4 GB Storage 32 GB of flash storage, expandable by microSD 32 GB of flash storage, expandable by microSD A / V output HDMI output No I / O connectors 1 USB-C, 1 USB 3.0, 2 USB 1 USB-C Connectivity Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1 Wifi, Bluetooth 4.1 Remote control Joy-Con or Pro Control built-in Screen size and resolution 6.2 inches, 720p 5.5 inches, 720p Duration of drums Up to 6.5 hours for previous model, 9 hours for new model Up to 7 hours Cartridge type Owner Owner Availability Now available Now available

Design and Features

Ahmad Mohammed / Unsplash

Plus

The standard Nintendo Switch is a hybrid device. It can be played portable or in “table” mode with its included stand, and as a home console when placed on its base.

Its power is not its biggest selling point, falling somewhere between the Wii U and standard Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles, however what makes the Switch special is the many ways it can be used. .

Outside of its base, the Switch works like a typical portable device. It has a Joy-Con control on both sides with the same button and lever design as a standard gamepad. However, at any time, you can remove the Joy-Con controllers and place it in its base, and start playing it as a home console.

This change is instantaneous, and you can remove the console from the base to play as a portable system just as quickly.

Switch Lite does not have many of the features that make it unique, and this is reflected in its reduced price. The system does not come with a base, nor is there a way to connect it to a television.

The controls on each side resemble Joy-Con controllers, but are a permanent part of the system. Its weight and screen size have been reduced, and the latter has been reduced from 6.2 to 5.5 inches. Both systems support 720p video.

However, the biggest difference comes from its new, custom Tegra X1 + chip. Although its capabilities are almost identical to the original Switch, it is much more efficient, leading to longer battery life on the Switch Lite, up to 7.5 hours.

Nintendo quietly released a review of the original Switch with this new processor, almost twice the battery life of the original console. Unfortunately, the only way to know if it is a Switch with the new version, is by the box and the serial number.

If the box brings a red box, it is the new Switch. Similarly, if the serial number begins with “XKW”. Outside the processor, the two models are the same.

Cloud changes are supported by the Switch as long as you have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, so you can probably access your game progress on both systems that way. There is a selection of games like Pokémon: Let's Go, which don't have cloud saving enabled.

As for the ability to transfer data between the two devices, it is possible, though not instantaneously. Likewise, which would go from one Switch to another, you can transfer your entire account to the Switch Lite if you wish. However, you cannot come and go unless you manually transfer your profile each time.

Controls

Gray Pro control in the hands of a person

More

The original Nintendo Switch comes with two Joy-Con controls in the basic package, as well as the grip holder of these. When connected to the Switch, They work identically to the Lite version, however, separate, they have many more options.

Rotated laterally, a Joy-Con controller can be used alone, just like a classic NES gamepad, and the buttons inside the rail part can be lifted with the included Joy-Con straps.

This essentially allows you to play a two-player game wherever you are, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe.

If you put both Joy-Con controls in the grip bracket, they resemble the look of a traditional gamepad, and this is the main way to play while docked, unless you buy a Control Pro.

Although the Switch Lite supports these controls via the Bluetooth connection, its own controls are not detachable. So, you will have to buy at least a Joy-Con control and a support to place it and be able to play with a friend, since the one that normally comes with the standard Switch has been removed from the Lite version.

Still, the fixed controls mean that with the Switch Lite you get a full directional pad. For certain platform games that demand precise jumps, this could make Switch Lite the preferred choice, at least among those who don’t want to play their games on a TV.

One type of control that apparently won’t be compatible with Switch Lite is the GameCube control. An adapter is available to use this control on the standard Switch, but it connects via a USB port on the base rather than directly to the console. On Switch Lite, with no base and no USB port, this is impossible.

Games

Nintendo Switch game image

Plus

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite have the same gallery of games, and with the right accessories you can achieve full parity between the two systems. However, there are some titles that you won’t be able to enjoy on Switch Lite.

Super Mario Party can only be played on the table or in docked mode, because it makes heavy use of the unique motion features of Joy-Con controllers. The same is true for the 1-2 Switch title, which uses “HD Rumble” in some of its minigames.

Without purchasing some Joy-Con controllers (and a bracket to keep them charged), these games won’t work on Switch Lite. They can run without additional Joy-Cons, but it’s not the same. Certain modes will also be inaccessible in other games. You will not be able to use movement controls to move your Poké Ball in “Pokémon: Let’s Go”, for example.

accessories

One person using Nintendo Switch with RA and two people in the background in a store

More

The other major incompatibility with Switch Lite is Nintendo Labo. All sets are designed to fit the original Switch and make use of the Joy-Con controllers, so you will not be able to use the Switch Lite with them.

That means the VR modes added to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey won’t be available to Switch Lite owners.

However, there are plenty of accessories designed specifically for the Nintendo Switch Lite, including cases, skins, and screen protectors for its smaller size.

However, the standard Nintendo Switch currently supports a large number of accessories, and many of them simply won’t work with the Switch Lite. The cases, screen protectors and protective cases will be too large.

Certain items, such as the control lever caps, should still work, just like headphones with a 3.5mm input.

Price and release date

The standard Nintendo Switch system is available now and generally sells for $ 300. This price will occasionally drop, especially during busy sales periods like Prime Day and Black Friday.

The standard system is available in a dark gray or red and neon blue color configuration, and special edition consoles are also released.

Switch Lite is $ 200 and is available in gray, turquoise, coral, and yellow. A special edition for Pokémon Sword and Shield was available shortly after launch, although it's long since sold out.

Nintendo Switch vs. Lite: how small is the new brother?