The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martín showed for the first time the angelic face of his little baby, leaving his followers surprised by the great resemblance he has with the Bolicua.

June 01, 202010: 02 PM

The Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin He showed for the first time the angelic face of his little baby, leaving his followers surprised by the great similarity he has with the Bolicua.

Ricky Martin He took advantage of social confinement to share on his Instagram account a tender photograph of his fourth son Renn Martín Yosef, just six months old.

Renn, whose name means to be reborn or a prosperous child appears in a black and white image wearing a striped shirt making a gesture that impressed many because of the great resemblance to their father.

In the images, the leg and arm of one of his parents can be seen, accompanied by an emotional message that says: “Here my Puerto Rican Arab Renn Martín Yosef. The baby of the house. Baby Renn, Baby boy. ”

The little baby would become part of the family made up of twins Matteo and Valentino 11 years old and for the little Lucy.

Ricky and his current partner the designer Jwan Yosef they retain the identity of the biological mother of the four children, although everything indicates that the Venezuelan model Eglantine Zingg is the mother of the children the king of Latin music.

They are very close to the family and have repeatedly published photographs of the little ones in their personal account, which is why all kinds of thoughts are presumed.

So beautiful! “He is beautiful”, “God bless him, he is a cute baby”, were some of the messages that are read on the artist’s website, after knowing the identity of the smallest of the family Martín Yosef.

Images that made all the networks collapse into filling thousands of “likes” and tender pampering, flattering how beautiful and sweet the little one looks.

.