How similar is Marvel’s Loki to the Norse god?

The last time we saw the Loki of the Marvel Cinematic Universe he had just stolen – again – the tesseract and had fled to an unknown destination. Now, the latest trailer for the series to air on Disney Plus, shows us a preview of what will happen next. Apparently everyone’s favorite antihero will have to collaborate with the AVT (Agency for Temporal Variation) to fix the mess that he himself caused.

But while all that is happening, the anticipation for the latest Marvel series of Disney Plus revived the old controversy. How much is Marvel’s Loki like his mythological version? Will we see a little more of the enigmatic and almost always dangerous personality of the god of lies and cheating?

Actually, the universe of Thor in the comic it gave a slightly sinister and even mocking luster to the Norse god. However, its immediate reference in folklore is stranger, quarrelsome, and undoubtedly dangerous. If something inherited Loki of his mythological counterpart is his ability to lie and deceive while winning the sympathies of his adversaries.

Marvel’s Loki: evil, charismatic and confusing

Of course, the Loki Marvel retains the best characteristics of his mythological self, especially the complicated relationship with his brother. From the first Thor movie, the historical foundation that will define the character going forward was established. The two compete, then face each other, and in the end they are declared enemies.

The situation becomes more complicated in Avengers (2012), in which Loki He is more than determined to conquer Earth. In the end, he ends up being caught by his brother and taken back to Asgard.

Already in Thor: The Dark World he is a prisoner and the enmity with Thor is transformed into a forced complicity. Something that reaches a whole new dimension in Thor: Ragnarok. In the film, Loki he redeems himself and ends up being his brother’s battle partner.

And to complete his long arc of redemption, in Avengers: Infinity War, the character is killed by Thanos. Only so that in Avengers: Endgame we see him steal the tesseract and escape in rapid flight without, for now, knowing where. Or when.

The rapid sequence of events, more or less appropriately, but certainly superficially, summarizes the Loki from the comic. This despite the fact that a good part of his twisted and complicated arches, especially his successive resurrections, remain outside the frame. But in essence, the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows the character in all his strange splendor.

A complicated life: Loki and his journey through the dark

According to the book Gylfaginning, which sums up Norse mythology, Loki he was the son of the giant Farbauti and of the goddess Laufey. Farbauti was at war with the main Norse gods and as the son of a giant enemy of a good part of the figures of power and a deity, Loki was considered dangerous from his childhood.

Womanizer, cheater and treacherous, the god of lies it lived up to its title for much of the Norse mythological cycle. Married to the goddess Sigyn, he had an affair with the giant Angrboða, which earned him divine punishments.

His daughter Hel, was the queen of Niflheim, one of the nine worlds of the Yggdrasi and the darkest. On the other hand, he is also the father of Fenrir, the wolf who is prophesied to kill Odin in Ragnarök. And if that wasn’t enough, she is also the mother of Jörmungandr, the World Serpent banished to the seas.

If you have paid attention up to this point, you have surely found some clear relationships with the movies. Marvel’s Hela (Hel), who in her cinematic universe is the sister of Thor, is actually the daughter of Loki. And the wolf carrying her would be her brother in turn. A curiously complicated story.

And if you thought that everything was strange (really strange!) Up to here, there are more peculiarities of Loki’s mythological personality that will baffle you. Loki She is the mother of Odin’s eight-legged steed, Sleipnir. The strange filial thread occurred after Loki became a mare, changed sex, and had relationships with a stallion. The result was his father’s traditional mount soaring through the sky.

The intricate blood ties in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series

Despite everything, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki and Thor are brothers. Or at least, they have been raised as such. But in Norse mythology, Loki took an oath of brotherhood with Odin, making him Thor’s uncle. Or something similar.

Whatever their parentage, also in mythology, Thor and Loki they have a tight and tough relationship. In the poem Lokasenna, the two have a relationship based on conflict. However, in the compilation entitled Þrymskviða they are closer.

It is even said that Loki was the companion of Thor when a magical creature steals the hammer Mjolnir of the Norse god. In fact, according to Snorri Sturluson’s 13th century Prose Edda, Loki was the one who bestowed the Mjölnir on Thor.

The differences between the way of analyzing Loki they reside, in essence, of the origin of the text. What is clear is that Marvel managed to capture the essence of the strange relationship between Loki and Thor. Both in the comic and in their cinematic universe, both are rivals and collaborate sporadically. Which does not prevent the god of mischief from being, from time to time, all the cheater that is expected of him.

Will the upcoming series of Marvel summarize all the strange aspects of the character? It remains to be known, in fact, what will be the starting point of the story. But for now, one thing is clear: there is a god of mischief for a good time and a good collection of stories to tell.

