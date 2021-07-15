How should your car insurance roadside assistance be?

There are many ways to value car insurance. Possibly the main one that we all look at is the price, deciding on comprehensive insurance or third parties. But there are other elements of the fine print that are key, such as the roadside assistance of car insurance.

It is true that few people analyze their insurance coverage in detail and even less the provision of roadside assistance services, which usually occur even when the vehicle is not tuned before a trip. These are the aspects you should look at to analyze this benefit when you are hiring an insurance:

When are you entitled to receive coverage

A car can be immobilized on the road for various reasons. From a flat tire, a battery failure, even from running out of fuel or misplacing your keys. See if your insurance covers roadside assistance in all cases or only in some only in the cases in which it is contemplated.

Type of assistance provided

Do not think that if you have a breakdown or accident, all policies act in the same way. You have to look at how it responds to the transportation and transportation needs of both the vehicle and the passengers. And beware, depending on the type of insurance, this coverage may include on-site repair (if possible).

Assistance to people

In the event that there are injuries and the culprit of the accident is a third party, it is always the insurance that covers their care and transfer. In the event that the culprit of the accident was the driver of the vehicle where there are injuries, it is convenient to know the amount that the transfer covers. Anything in excess of there must be paid separately.

From what distance does it lend itself

There are insurances that provide assistance from a certain distance from the usual home (usually between 15 and 30 kilometers). The most complete offer coverage from kilometer zero.

Sustitution vehicle

There are breakdowns that are solved in a short time. Others, it may take many days for the car to be operational again. You have to know if the insurance coverage offers a replacement vehicle, because for many people having a car is vital to continue with their day to day.

Obviously, increasing the coverage in an insurance policy will increase the price of it. Of course, you have to bear in mind that if you do not pay that extra, sometimes you can face extra expenses such as those indicated, train or plane tickets or even some day of accommodation in a hotel.

Source: Iris Global