No doubt Daniil Medvedev He was one of the players who revolutionized the men’s circuit in the 2019 season. His arrival to the elite after a dream summer (final in Washington, final in Montréal, title in Cincinnati, final in the US Open, title in Saint Petersburg, title in Shanghai) pushed him from top15 to top5 in just six tournaments. No one expected an acceleration that way and, perhaps because of that, his rivals were somewhat confused by having to face the Russian. Not only because of the winning aura he gave off, but because his style of play was not exactly easy to catalog.

In the first instance, Daniil can represent the famous punch profile thanks to his height of 1,998, but his service was not what most caught the attention of his shots at the beginning of his explosion. That star shot was the reverse, which dominates perfectly and which gave it a very effective consistency to withstand rallying. A facet that would have to come from pearls on clay, just the surface that was most difficult to master. What was clear is that grass was not his thing, either because of lack of practice or for the simple reason that it takes time for everyone to get used to their times, but it was there, at Wimbledon 2017, where he achieved the first great victory of his career, against Stanislas Wawrinka. This is Medvedev, a continuous box of surprises.

Through an analysis with Infosys of ATP, some numbers of the current No. 5 in the world were studied within that unforgettable 2019. With the intention of understanding his game a little better, the length of the points won by all those players who played at least twenty games at the end of the season were compared. Which player played the most rallies above nine strokes? With 1393 points, that was Daniil Medvedev. What we extract from this figure is that the Muscovite does not mind spending a lot of time on the court, he loves long matches and that is why his style is born and dies at the bottom of the court, with that flat ball that hardly bounces and that so many problems it generates in his opponents. And it’s not bad for him, of course, since he won 52.5% of those long exchanges. On the same list, Gael Monfils (1309) and Novak Djokovic (1285) appear behind him.

And what if we now compare the short points, those that last less than four hits? Who was the most successful player under this parameter? Exactly, it’s also Daniil Medvedev. The Russian took the 54’98% of points in which the ball did not cross more than four times over the net, offering better numbers than Stan Wawrinka (54’04%), John Isner (53’97%), Roger Federer (53’75%) or Novak Djokovic (53’54%). In other words, the Russian is also on the march and is capable of killing a point on the fast track, without enrolling in those infinite exchanges from the baseline.

If you look at the intermediate points, those who occupy a distance of 5 to 8 shots, Gilles Cervara’s pupil appears out of the top twenty on the list, winning only 50’86% of them. In other words, your path to victory passes only two ways: either make the point very long, or make it very short, but nothing to leave it halfway. This is the great virtue of Daniil, who himself has not quite understood how he is capable of doing so much damage to the rival. We have already seen that he likes to bet on extensive exchanges, none on the circuit plays more points above nine shots than he does, but there is no other who earned more points below four shots. A paradox that makes him the type of player that nobody wants to face. He already said it in his day Stefanos Tsitsipas: “He has a completely different way of playing, it is disturbing to face him. It can win you a game without you understanding why you lost. ”

