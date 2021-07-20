How should you clean your iPhone according to Apple (and what product should you avoid) | Technology

Care must be taken when cleaning mobile phones to avoid damaging them and Apple has shared a series of tips that are especially useful.

During the last year and a half, a special effort has been made by everyone to keep our environment as clean as possible. How could it be otherwise, electronic devices have also been sanitized, but these are more delicate and care must be taken with the products used so as not to damage them.

How do you clean your iPhone? In Apple they have shared some guidelines on which products to use and which to avoid. There are some that are incompatible with the devices and can cause damage to the screen, ports or leak inside, which would be catastrophic, as published in MacRumors.

Apple has reported that they must avoid products that are composed of hydrogen peroxide; that is, hydrogen peroxide. Neither are those with bleach recommended and it is best to keep liquids and aerosols away in general, as well as, of course, not immerse them in any liquid.

The best thing to do to clean your iPhone is use a disinfectant wipe that has at least 75% alcohol. Although it is important that it is only used with the device, running it over other surfaces beforehand can fill it with dust or lint. That is why wipes are so useful: they clean, disinfect and do not leak liquid.

This type of wipes can also be used with other Apple devices, such as the iPad itself, but if you want more information about it, you have information in Spanish at your disposal on the Apple website with “recommendations and guidelines to clean the Mac, iPad, iPhone, iPod, screen or peripherals. “

Remember that it is important to take care of hygiene and the elements that are used, because damaging your iPhone can be problematic in terms of warranty when using a non-recommended product to clean it. Something you probably don’t want to do.