How we put a newborn baby to bed is vital, not only to make sure he is comfortable and in a good position, but also to avoid life-threatening conditions.

In an article in the Diario de Ibiza, Dr. Ana Holgueras Bragado, a pediatrician at the San Rafael Hospital in Madrid, indicates that one of the greatest risks is sudden death syndrome, which occurs unexpectedly and affects babies younger than one year. To avoid this, here are some tips on how to put a baby to bed.

Lay him on his back

One of the ways of how to put your baby to bed is doing it face up. In fact, placing it on its stomach is not safe, much less putting it to sleep on its side. However, when the baby is awake, he must be placed on his tummy and monitored, this in order to develop his motor skills.

In addition, to keep a good watch on your little one and be alert to any situation, it is better for the child to sleep in the parents room. It is important that your mattress be firm and avoid leaving sheets and duvets loose.

You should also make sure that there are no toys in the crib at bedtime, and that the pillows are not too soft.

Maintain the proper room temperature

The room should be kept ventilated and in a temperature ranging between 20 and 22 degrees. Avoid excessive clothing, as it could increase your body temperature and this will create an additional risk.

The Health The baby’s general is essential. So, during your pregnancy you should not smoke, nor be exposed to any source that could bring you closer to tobacco smoke. The same applies to the baby’s room.

Finally, breastfeeding is another determining factor for your health. Breastfeeding until 6 months and then supplementing your diet with other foods is important for its development and growth. If you want to know more prevention measures or actions that you can take for the well-being of your baby, you can consult your pediatrician.

