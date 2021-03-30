How serious is Robert Lewandowski’s injury?



Lewandowski has scored 10 consecutive games.

Photo: Lukas Barth-Tuttas / Getty Images

The alarms were set off in Bavaria. During the World Cup qualifying game heading to Qatar 2022 between Poland and Andorra, the Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, suffered an injury that forced him to withdraw from the match.

Lewandowski the collateral ligament of the right knee was damaged. And although generally everything that involves the ligaments in an injury is usually tragic, fortunately for the Pole it could be a matter of a few days, as long as it is treated properly.

Hence, the bomber leading the Bundesliga scoring table returned to Germany for immediate treatment. Usually, this type of injury is overcome in a period that includes between 5 and 10 days.

How many games will Lewandowski miss?

Although he should not be absent for many days, Robert Lewandowski could miss two vital games in Bayern Munich season, which for now is perfect.

On Saturday, April 3, the German league returns. The Bayern will face RB Leipzig, second in the table. The distance is four points. A fall of the leaders would enliven the fight for a title that for those led by Hansi Flick it has become customary to win it year after year.

Three days later it will be the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, against a PSG wanting revenge for the final of last year. In a week the Bavarians play a lot, and they need their main reference in attack.

Robert Lewandowski is set for 5-10 days out with a knee injury. He’ll miss England vs. Poland. Bayern Munich’s next game is vs. 2nd-placed RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7zmFL1ZJeB – B / R Football (@brfootball) March 29, 2021

Robert Lewandowski is on his way to his best season in numbers:sum 47 goals in 42 games, counting club and selection.

In the Bundesliga already broke his own record, which he had achieved last season. He has scored 35 goals in 25 games, more goals than in his 10 previous seasons and with at least five fewer games. It is his fourth season, billing more than 30 touchdowns.

Faced with the emergence of stars such as Mbappé and Haaland, as well as the constancy of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, without making much noise, the Pole continues to be the most lethal striker of the moment.