In the case of viruses, there is a fine line between severity and transmissibility. If they are too virulent, they kill or incapacitate their host, but this limits their ability to infect new ones.

Conversely, if they do little damage, they cannot generate enough copies of themselves to become infectious.

But, SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes covid-19, dodge this compensationevolutionary onon.

Symptoms usually don’t appear until the infected person has been spreading the virus for several days.

A SARS-CoV-2 study estimated that the highest rate of viral transmission occurs one to two days before the infected person begins to show symptoms.

In simpler terms, You only feel sick when the virus has successfully accomplished its evolutionary goal: spread.

Viruses that are good at making copies of themselves and getting those copies into new hosts are more successful and become more prevalent until the host’s immunity or public health measures contain it.

As teachers who study evolutionary medicine, we know that the compensacion between virulence and transmissibility aygo to keep to a patoxygen under control.

Between 40% and 45% of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are asymptomatic. BBC WORLD / .

The destructiveness of a virus itself prevents it from spreading too much.

This has been the case with other pandemic pathogens, including the Marburg virus, Ebola, and the original coronavirus responsible for SARS.

Outbreaks that consistently cause severe symptoms are easier to corner with public health measures, because infected individuals are easily identifiable.

SARS-CoV-2, however, can stealthily invade communities, because many infected individuals do not have any symptoms.

Like a sexually transmitted disease

From this point of view, the covid-19 resembles a sexually transmitted disease.

The infected person continues to look and feel good, while spreading the disease to new hosts.

HIV and syphilis, for example, are relatively asymptomatic for much of the time that they are contagious.

With SARS-CoV-2, recent research indicates that the among the 40% and 45% of infected people are asymptomatic.

And these carriers are capable of transmitting the virus for a longer period.

Like sexually transmitted diseases, the infected person continues to look and feel good, while spreading the disease to new hosts. BBC WORLD / .

Covid-19 has another similarity to many sexually transmitted diseases.

Its severity is not the same in all guests and these differences are generally dramatic.

There is evidence that the ability to fight infection differs among people. The severity between the virus strains may also be different, although there is no solid evidence yet.

Even each SARS-CoV-2 strain can affect people in different ways, which can facilitate its spread.

The virus is particularly aggressive with people of legal age and with certain pre-existing diseases such as diabetes or hypertension. BBC World / .

The SARS-CoV-2 virus – or any other pathogen – does not deliberately change what it does to exploit us and use our bodies as a vehicle of transmission, but pathogens can evolve in ways that appear to be playing games with us.

Studies show that pathogens can express conditional virulence -that is, they can be highly virulent in some individuals and less virulent in others- depending on host characteristics such as age, the presence of other infections and the immune response of each individual.

This may explain why SARS-CoV-2 bypasses the compensation mechanism.

In some individuals maximizes virulence. In others it maximizes its transmissibility.

How SARS-CoV-2 gets its way

Age, so far, seems to be a critical factor. Older people tend to suffer highly destructive infections, while younger guests, although they may be infected in the same way, are largely unaffected.

This may be because different guests may have different immune responses.

Another explanation is that, as we get older, we are more likely to develop other diseases such as obesity and hypertension, which can make us more susceptible to damage from SARS-CoV-2.

Beyond the mechanism, this age-based pattern allows SARS-CoV-2 to get away with evolutionarily: devastating older people with high virulence, but keeping younger people as transmission vehicles. .

Being a new disease, there are still too many unanswered questions, such as what its long-term effects are, for example. BBC WORLD / .

Some studies indicate that young people are more likely to be asymptomatic.

Both the asymptomatic and the presymptomatic can transmit the virus.

What then do we know about the evolution of SARS-CoV-2? Unfortunately, not much yet. There is some evidence that the virus may be adapting to us as new hosts, but so far there is no evidence to show that these mutations are changing to the virulence or transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2.

And since SARS-CoV-2 can dodge the typical tradeoff between virulence and transmissibility, there may be little evolutionary pressure to transform and lessen its severity as it spreads.

Of all the mysteries surrounding the covid-19, one thing is certain: we cannot let ourselves be carried away by a false sense of security. As Sun Tzu warned in “The Art of War,” know your enemy.

There is much more to know about the SARS-CoV-2 before claiming victory.

* This article was originally published in The Conversation and reproduced here under the Creative Commons license. Click here to read the original English version. Athena Aktipis is an assistant professor of psychology at the Center for Evolution and Medicine at Arizona State University in the USA. Joe Alcock is Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Mexico.



BBC