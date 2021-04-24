

Oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food.

Testosterone is the main sex hormone in men. Women also have testosterone in their bodies, but in much lower amounts. This hormone helps maintain sex drive. Some foods have nutrients that can help the body make more testosterone.

Testosterone in adult men not only controls sexual desire, it also helps produce sperm, maintains muscle mass, and helps maintain bone density. Levels of this hormone can naturally decline with ageBut diseases, lifestyle choices, and other factors can also influence the amount of testosterone in the body.

A well-balanced, nutrient-rich diet contributes to an overall balance of hormones, which is important for managing testosterone levels.

How Salmon and Oysters Can Help Boost Your Testosterone Levels

Salmon

Salmon has nutrients that support both testosterone production and erectile function.

Some studies have shown that supplementation with Vitamin D increases testosterone levels in men. One of these studies was conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology.

While sun exposure is one of the best ways to get vitamin D. You can also get it from some foods. Cod liver oil, rainbow trout, and salmon are among the top three sources of vitamin D according to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements.

Salmon is not only a good source of vitamin D, it is one of the richest fish in omega-3s. These fatty acids improve the function of blood vessels, they are anti-inflammatory and help improve blood flow.

Oysters

Oysters contain more zinc per serving than any other food. They provide six times the necessary daily amount of this mineral. Three ounces of cooked oysters provide 74 mg of zinc out of the 11 mg required by a grown man.

Zinc is an essential nutrient found in cells throughout the body. The National Institutes of Health note that Zinc deficiency can cause delayed sexual maturation, impotence, and hypogonadism in men. Hypogonadism hinders the ability to produce normal amounts of testosterone.

Beef and crab also have considerable amounts of zinc, 64 and 59 percent of the recommended daily allowance. Half a cup of baked beans provides 26 percent of the recommended zinc per day.

Symptoms of low testosterone levels in men

Low sex drive Difficulty getting an erection Breast tissue development Fertility problems Hair loss Weak bones Loss of muscle mass

Mayo Clinic also notes that low testosterone levels can also cause emotional changes such as decreased motivation or confidence. The person may feel sad or have trouble concentrating or remembering things.

