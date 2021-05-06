How safe is your password? We guess not much

If you are one of the people who uses passwords such as: 123456, the name of your pet or your date of birth and also you use the same login password for all or many of your accounts, your digital life is at the hand of cybercriminals.

The World Passwords Day, which takes place on the first Thursday of the month of May, is a reminder, for individuals and companies, of the need to adopt best practices when creating and using a password.

How safe is your password?

According to password manager NordPass, 73% of the world’s most popular passwords can be hacked in less than a second.

According to the list of the 10 most common passwords, nine of them could be decoded in less than a second, one of them in 10 seconds and the third most common in just three hours.

It seems like a joke but it is an anecdote, people have the word “password” as a password, which turns out to be very weak.

Cracking a simple seven character password, without special symbols or capital letters, can take just 0.29 seconds.

These security mistakes are also made by the largest American companies, the companies of the Fortune 500, which create very weak passwords to protect your corporate accounts.

The NordPass company analyzed 17 industries in total, and 11 of them also use the word “password” as a password. Other popular passwords were “123456”, “Hola123”, “pass1”, “sunshine” and other simple terms.

20% of the passwords were the exact name of the company, or a variation of it.

Having weak passwords is dangerous for all users, but for companies and their employees it is even more so, so taking extra care in terms of cybersecurity is a must.

If you are part of the statistic that 63% of people reuse their passwords, you should worry about your cybersecurity and learn how to create a better password.

How to create a strong password?

The President Commissioner of INAI, Blanca Lilia Ibarra, shared via Twitter some tips to improve security:

Always use different passwords on your social networks, as well as on electronic devices Use words or phrases that include uppercase, lowercase, numbers and special characters Periodically change your passwords and avoid using personal data such as date of birth, telephone number or address Use Phrases or words with spelling mistakes, they are more difficult to guess Activate the double verification system and the notifications that tell you if another device tries to enter your accounts or computers Use specific and strong passwords for banking and online shopping sites where the financial information is exposed