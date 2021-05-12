How safe is it to eat papaya seeds to kill parasites in the body?



Papaya seeds have polyphenols, good fats, and fiber.

Photo: Magda Ehlers / Pexels

The papaya seeds have a spicy taste and are edible. But high consumption can also have negative side effects. There are those who think that these seeds have the ability to kill parasites; We will see if this has any sustenance.

Can papaya seeds eliminate parasites?

There are some studies that indicate that papaya seeds can eliminate parasites. However, more large-scale human studies are required to determine how seeds can affect parasitic infections.

An animal study conducted by researchers from the Autonomous University of Yucatán indicates that papaya seeds have antiprotozoal activity against infectious forms of T. cruzi, which causes Chagas disease, but the seeds fail to completely eliminate the parasites.

In a study with Nigerian children, it is suggested that papaya seeds could be a preventive strategy against intestinal parasitosis. However, the research is not conclusive. In this study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, 60 children with intestinal parasites participated, one group ingested a treatment with dried papaya seeds and honey, while the other group only ate honey.

Seven days later, when analyzing the children’s feces, the researchers found that 23 of 30 children who ingested the dried papaya seed elixir with honey had their stools free of parasites and no negative side effects were reported. However, it was recognized more large-scale studies are needed to compare the seeds with standard dewormers.

Is it safe to eat papaya seeds?

Papaya seeds are edible, they have an intense spicy flavor. They are rich in polyphenols which have an antioxidant effect, monounsaturated fats such as oleic acid and fiber. Enjoying a few seeds a day would not cause negative side effects. However, Eating too many will upset your stomach.

High doses could also cause other negative side effects. Healthline reports that animal studies have found that compounds in papaya seeds can reduce fertility by lowering the count and motility of sperm in semen.

In test tube and animal studies, concentrated amounts of papaya seeds could also have toxic effects on cells and cause DNA. Studies are still required to know what effect would be in humans.

Should you eat papaya seeds to deworm yourself?

If you suspect you have intestinal parasites, it is safer to go to the doctor. An analysis of the stool will give the certainty that you have parasites to treat with the appropriate medication. Commonly used antiparasitics include ivermectin or albendazole.

Many people with intestinal parasite infection have no symptoms. According to the Mayo Clinic the symptoms that may occur are nausea, dizziness, abdominal pain, diarrhea, weakness, craving for salt, loss of appetite, weight loss, and inadequate absorption of nutrients from food.

It is rare for someone in the United States to develop intestinal parasites. “This is not a major public health problem in the United States,” Dr. Amesh A. Adalja, an academic at Johns Hopkins University, an infectious disease expert, told Health.

–

It may interest you: