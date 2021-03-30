How Safe Are Weight Loss Injections

To lose weight, many people turn to vitamin B-12 injections. It is a vitamin of the B complex that is soluble in water and is found naturally in different types of food, such as meat, fish, and dairy products.

This vitamin is also usually found in the form of supplements, and is used in cases of vitamin deficiency and to prevent anemia.

Various medications can aid in weight loss by speeding up the metabolism. Photo: Pixabay

Injections for weight loss

The truth is that there is no strong evidence that vitamin B-12 injections contribute to weight loss.

However, there are those who use injections of this vitamin as part of their weight loss programs. Their argument is that these injections provide them with the necessary energy and accelerate the metabolism, and thus it is possible to lose weight.

However, unless you are deficient in vitamin B-12, these injections are unlikely to help speed up your metabolism.

The good news is that there is no risk that having large amounts of this vitamin through injections will harm your health. The negative point is that its excess could affect the effectiveness of some medications by interfering with their functions.

Other injections

There are other types of injections that are given to people with health problems, such as diabetes. In these cases, it is sometimes use a medicine known as metformin as part of a weight loss program for people with type 2 diabetes.

In these cases, the application of this medicine could cause vitamin B-12 deficiency. So it is necessary to weigh the risks and for the doctor to prescribe and apply it. For people who do not have diabetes, it would not be advisable to apply it to lose weight as it would have adverse effects.

There are other injectable drugs for weight loss, but they are applicable for people suffering from obesity, overweight and diabetes.

A person who does not have any of these conditions should not use these medications due to their side effects that include nausea and vomiting, gastritis, abdominal pain, among others.

How to lose weight

You have to be careful with miracle diets and drugs that are marketed to shed excess pounds.

Instead, one way to lose weight and build muscle mass is to eat a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, exercise, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

In case extra help is needed to lose the pounds gained over time, this is sometimes a good thing. consult a specialist . Specialized help will help you maintain a good exercise routine, keep track of the foods you eat, create a healthy menu, and will also determine if weight loss supplements are necessary.

