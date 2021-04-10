How safe are COVID-19 vaccines for people with HIV?

The vaccines approved to treat SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid disease or Coronavirus, are effective in people who have HIV, according to a report by UNAIDS. So far, no evidence has been found to suggest that people with HIV are at risk when getting vaccinated.

However, when receiving the vaccine it is important to continue with the measures of hand washing, use of a mask and social distancing.

How to know if they are safe

There are who doubt the efficacy of vaccines, even people living with HIV. However, it must be clarified that, before being approved, the different vaccines went through a testing process, including patients with the disease.

The vaccine was duly tested in HIV patients and the results were satisfactory

Before implementing them in the general population, the regulatory bodies of each nation are busy reviewing the data available to ensure the safety of its use and its effectiveness.

Some of the trials, such as those in South Africa, involved people with HIV and the results have been encouraging.

What about side effects

Side effects are not serious and they can be presented to anyone. Some of these are arm pain, low fever, or general malaise. However, this nor does it pose a danger to those with HIV.

In the case of really adverse effects, these have actually been very few. In fact, it has been found that it can produce allergic reactions that can be controlled by leaving the vaccinated person under observation for a suitable time.

Composition of the vaccine

The vaccines carried out so far contain part of the genetic material of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid disease. This material is used to stimulate the immune system in such a way that it is capable of generating antibodies against the spike protein that the virus uses to adhere or attach itself to cells.

It should be noted that none of the vaccines that have come into use, as well as those that are being worked on, use live vaccines. For this reason they should be safe for everyone, including those whose immune system is damaged.

Should people with HIV get vaccinated?

The answer is yes. So far the scientific evidence does not find reasons not to do so. In addition, these people should follow their antiretroviral therapy program.

Using the vaccine will help prevent a severe case of Coronavirus disease, and will also help reduce the chances of infection.

With everything and that, because there is still a long way to go to achieve the call herd immunity, it is necessary to continue taking the same biosecurity measures even after vaccination.

The vaccine is a way to stop, or at least reduce, the number of infections and avoid serious cases due to hospitalization, so anyone who is in a position to get it, should do so.

