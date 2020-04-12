The tender couple shows how fun their relationship is

April 12, 20207: 44 AM

Camilo and Evaluna have become one of the favorite couples within the music scene and social media. They are currently in a beautiful stage of their life.

His fans are fascinated to discover details on social networks about the great life full of romance that these young people live, Camilo and Evaluna are characterized by always posting surprising things on their networks, and see what we discovered.

The newlyweds surprised their fans with a fun Tik Tok where you can see how well they get together as a couple, best of all, they always exude passion everywhere.

We love the life of husbands they lead, they always transmit something positive and fun to their fans, without a doubt that their relationship is on the rise, in the video they humorously show the different jokes that are made.

Among the comments on this video we highlight: “I love you so much, take care of me, my crazy little ones”, Enjoy your marriage, and live as if it were your last day as a couple and do your best “,” How cute you see them together “,” hahaha I can’t stop watching this video valuna you are very funny ”.

