How Rich Out! New Release

“Qué Rico Out” is the new premiere of one of the most handsome, talented and sought-after singers in the artistic world. Are you ready? We tell you all the details of Qué Rico Out here in Music News.

Well, it turns out that our gorgeous Ricky Martin decided to release a new single but he didn’t do it alone, he did it in collaboration with the beautiful and empowered Paloma Mami.

We love this duo, Paloma Mami is a goddess of empowerment, do you remember her song, Pretending !? A song that makes us all fly and say, “Friend, realize it” and the reality is that his music and his compositions are excellent.

Well now Paloma Mami collaborated with the talented composer and musician, Ricky Martin! You can imagine the bomb that came out of this single! We don’t stop listening to her, and we’re sure you don’t either.

“Qué Rico Outside” premiered on June 10 and as of today, just 4 days after its launch, Qué Rico Outside has almost 4 million views, and we are sure it will have more and more!

How rich Outside, to meet that person of our dreams, to be able to make all our goals come true, but this song is more focused on love, on illusion, although here we want to leave you a very wise phrase.

“Never want who you like, want who loves you, because who you like excites you but who loves you values ​​you” AHHHHH, well said that, please listen to this song that you have to dedicate NOW! To that special person.

“Qué Rico Fuera” the new single by Ricky Martin in collaboration with Paloma Mami, What a sensual song!